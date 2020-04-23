Tina Knowles seems to be hinting at Beyonce & # 39; s Secret's Instagram account

Instagram

If the singer's mother's comments are to be believed in an Instagram Live session, it appears that Bey, who is known to be private, has a secret Instagram account where she often shares her daily activities.

Tina sparked speculation with her surprise statement. "Beyonce has really been cooking up a lot of cool things on Instagram. She has that cooking show," said the pop icon's mother calmly. That surprised fans because everyone knows that Beyonce rarely posts anything to her public Instagram account, leading them to think she has another account on the site.

"She has IG family and friends orrrrrr? Miss Tina, what is tea?" a curious fan wrote in a comment. "Because she got a fake and she's trolling, I know, bey petty lmao," added a convinced fan.

Also believing that the wife of Jay Z He has a secret Instagram account, one user said: "I knew I had a recording page because what Instagram page are you cooking on." Some others said that Beyonce could have been updated a lot, but that they were exclusive to her close friends. "They said Beyonce had the & # 39; close friends & # 39; tab on IG," one fan claimed.

However, some fans noticed that Tina was not talking about Beyonce, but about her niece Angie Beyince. "If you watch the entire concert, said Angie Beyince, her niece," shared a fan. He also reminded Beehive of the others that Beyonce wasn't exactly proud of her cooking skills, and said, "If you're a real member of Hive, you know Bey can't cook for shit. I hope she's really learning like Mama Tina. said!"