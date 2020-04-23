Tim Gunn declares that he and Heidi Klum are the strangest couple in fashion

Tim gunn and Heidi klum they are "the strangest couple in fashion,quot;.

The famous fashion consultant stated this as fact during his Thursday Daily pop visit with E! Justin Sylvester. Of course, the Klum topic came up when Gunn discussed his latest collaboration, Amazon Prime Video's. Making the cut.

Like E! readers surely know, Gunn and Klum became inseparable over the course of 16 Catwalk Project seasons. And, as Gunn put it himself, their enduring working relationship is thanks to "just great chemistry."

However, the television personality made it clear that they couldn't be more different, especially when traveling.

"We are the strangest couple in the world and certainly the strangest couple in fashion," Gunn joked. This made Justin laugh, who stated that the Making the cut duo are "Oscar and Felix,quot; of The uneven couple.

Fortunately, viewers will test Gunn and Klum's quirky dynamics in a vignette in an upcoming episode of the design competition.