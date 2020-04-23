Tim Gunn declares that he and Heidi Klum are the strangest couple in fashion

Tim gunn and Heidi klum they are "the strangest couple in fashion,quot;.
The famous fashion consultant stated this as fact during his Thursday Daily pop visit with E! Justin Sylvester. Of course, the Klum topic came up when Gunn discussed his latest collaboration, Amazon Prime Video's. Making the cut.
Like E! readers surely know, Gunn and Klum became inseparable over the course of 16 Catwalk Project seasons. And, as Gunn put it himself, their enduring working relationship is thanks to "just great chemistry."
However, the television personality made it clear that they couldn't be more different, especially when traveling.
"We are the strangest couple in the world and certainly the strangest couple in fashion," Gunn joked. This made Justin laugh, who stated that the Making the cut duo are "Oscar and Felix,quot; of The uneven couple.
Fortunately, viewers will test Gunn and Klum's quirky dynamics in a vignette in an upcoming episode of the design competition.
"There's a really funny cartoon coming up, probably episode nine," Gunn said. "We are packing in Tokyo and we see ourselves packing and we see Heidi packing and in fact we are completely opposite."
This is the healthy content we need right now!
Speaking of this difficult time, Gunn made us laugh with his update on self-isolation. After jokingly declaring himself a "fat alcoholic with bad posture," he said he had been enjoying gin martinis while distancing himself socially.
Although Gunn was merely mocking himself, it was reassuring to know that one of the biggest fashion commentators has also fallen into the "comfort trap."
"I have elevated what I am wearing because I was walking in my pajamas and gown for days," said the first. Catwalk Project Mentor continued. "And then I put on real clothes and it was horrible."
Jokes aside, Gunn assured viewers that "we will get through these dark days."
For all this and more, including Gunn's vocal defense Making the cut judge and supermodel Naomi CampbellBe sure to watch the previous interview.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLf78c78ffec3d3ed0f60b7619a96e3ea512%