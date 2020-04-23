This tool automatically transcribes your Zoom meetings as they occur.

Automated transcription service Otter.ai now integrates directly into Zoom calls to transcribe meetings on the go. During a meeting, anyone on the call can click the "Otter.ai Live Transcript,quot; button within their Zoom window to open the Live Video Meeting Notes on the Otter.ai site, and participants can write them down on the go. Otter.ai quietly announced the new feature in a blog post earlier this month.

Otter.ai has had the ability to transcribe recordings of previous Zoom meetings for a time. The live transcription feature should streamline the process and make it easier to highlight and edit important sections while they are still fresh in your mind. Here's a video from Otter.ai showing the feature in action:

To use the new feature, you must be subscribed to Zoom Pro level or higher, and you will also need a Nutria for teams subscription. The Otter.ai Teams subscription normally costs $ 20 per use per month, but the service currently offers two months free if you use the code COVID19OTTER. Instructions on how to set up the live transcription feature can be found on the Otter.ai website.