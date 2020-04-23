This new map of the Moon is completely amazing – BGR

NASA and the USGS partnered to create the most detailed map of the Moon.

The map, which is available online, color-codes the craters and other geographic features, showing all of the tiny features that make up the lunar surface.

When we look at Earth's moon in the night sky, we can see that it is covered in a pattern that is familiar to all of us. Because the Moon is blocked by tides on our planet, we only see one of its faces, and that face, with all its dark spots and bright areas, is iconic.

Now, in an incredible first time, NASA and the USGS have teamed up to produce a map of the Moon like no other. It shows us exactly where all those dark and light areas come from, and serves as a visual catalog of the many impacts Earth's little neighbor has had over the years.

The map, called the "Unified Geological Map of the Moon,quot;, is incredibly detailed. You can check it yourself, but be aware that the bulk image will take a while to load on your screen. When you do, you will enjoy a glorious view of the Moon's surface at a scale of 1: 5,000,000. If you think that sounds small, go check it out for yourself.

The United States Geological Survey explains how the map came to be:

To create the new digital map, the scientists used information from six regional Apollo-era maps along with updated information from recent satellite missions to the moon. Existing historical maps were redesigned to align with modern data sets, thus preserving previous observations and interpretations. Along with the merger of new and old data, the USGS researchers also developed a unified description of the stratigraphy, or rock layers, of the moon.

Mapping all corners of the lunar surface may seem like a futile exercise, but it is far from it. With a renewed interest in lunar exploration from NASA, ESA, and other scientific bodies, having an accurate map of the Moon will prove vital in planning manned and unmanned missions to its surface.

"This map is the culmination of a decades-long project," USGS geologist Corey Fortezzo said in a statement. "It provides vital information for new scientific studies by connecting exploration of specific sites on the moon with the rest of the lunar surface."

A new document was also recently released explaining the development of the map and all the ridiculously detailed work that went into building it. In it, scientists explain how this new map will be used in future research and mission planning.

NASA, which claims it will be able to send humans back to the Moon by 2024, is doing its best to meet the schedule. Much of the work has already been done, but you can bet this map will be a welcome tool for exploration once Artemis's missions begin.

Image Source: NASA / GSFC / USGS