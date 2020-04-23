Home Local News This is what you can expect from this weekend's weather forecast.

This is what you can expect from this weekend's weather forecast.

The Boston area has a rainy and cold Friday, and the rains are expected to continue overnight throughout the day. Temperatures will peak in the mid-40s and drop in the mid-30s at night.

The sun rises on Saturday, with temperatures rising to 56, but more rain closes on the weekend of Sunday afternoon and continues until next week.

See the AccuWeather forecast below:

See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.

