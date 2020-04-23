This is what comes to Hulu in May 2020

With another month ahead, the time has come for Hulu to change her library.
As May 2020 approaches, the beloved streaming service has a full line of new additions to keep you busy for the next four weeks, especially as social distancing continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While many of us entertain ourselves with our small screens, Hulu has plenty of new titles to add to the mix, from classics like Goodfellas and The dark knight to more recent hits like Rocketman and the season 2 premiere of Ramy.
Of course, while some movies and shows are coming to Hulu, we have to say goodbye to others. For the full list, keep scrolling!
May 1
Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)
A less ordinary life (1997)
Aeon Flux (2005)
Tango Murder (2003)
The beginning of batman (2005)
Billy the boy (2013)
brick mansions (2014)
Twisted hearts (1991)
Demolition man (1993)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
Glory (2014)
GoodFellas (1990)
Harry Benson: shoot first (2016)
House of d (2005)
Megamind (2010)
Men with brooms (2002)
girl (1999)
Monster house (2006)
Mutant species (nineteen ninety five)
Pathology (2008)
Planet 51 (2009)
Race for your life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Iwo Jima Sands (1950)
Beverly Hills Slum (1998)
Some kind of hero (1982)
Food for the soul (1997)
Spring (1997)
Strategic air command (1955)
Tamara (2006)
Tank girl (nineteen ninety five)
The spell (2013)
The dark knight (2008)
The graduate (1967)
The green Mile (1999)
The patriot (2000)
The complainant (1987)
Hounds of treasure (2017)
Universal Soldier (1992)
Stepping strong (1973)
May 5th
Vikings: season 6A (MGM)
May 8
Solar opposites: series premiere (Original from Hulu)
Into the Dark: Delivered: New Episode Premiere (Original from Hulu)
Earth spaceship (2020)
May 12
The happy days of Garry Marshall: special (A B C)
15 th of May
The Great: Series Premiere (Original from Hulu)
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 and 9 (Food network)
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)
Chopped: Full seasons 37-39 (Food network)
Fast N & # 39; Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery channel)
Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery channel)
Murder at Heart: Complete Season 2 (I.D)
Property Brothers: Complete seasons 12 and 13 (HGTV)
Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 and 9. (Discovery channel)
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 and 9 (Food network)
The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 and 14. (TLC)
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food network)
Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Count Nast)
On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Count Nast)
Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Count Nast)
Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Count Nast)
Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Count Nast)
Handmade – Complete Season 1 (Count Nast)
From the Trial Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Count Nast)
He's alive with Brad – Complete Season 2 (Count Nast)
Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Count Nast)
Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Count Nast)
Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Count Nast)
73 questions: Complete Season 2 (Count Nast)
Community in Spanish: complete series (NBC)
It's a disaster (2012)
may 19
Soap history: special (A B C)
Like crazy (2011)
Fireproof (2019)
May 20th
Ultimate Tag: series premiere (Fox)
May 22nd
Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere (A B C)
To tell the truth: season 5 premiere (A B C)
Rocketman (2019)
Premature (2020)
Top end wedding (2019)
Painter and thief (2020)
25 of May
The tracker (2019)
May 26
I still believe (2020)
May 28
Marvel & # 39; s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D .: Season 7 Premiere (A B C)
May 29
Ramy: Complete the Season 2 Premiere (Original from Hulu)
Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)
Here's what leaves Hulu in May:
50/50 (2011)
Danny Roane: Director for the first time (2007)
Decorate the Halls (2011)
Angel eyes (1994)
Free willy (1993)
Free Willy 2: the adventure house (nineteen ninety five)
Free Willy 3: The rescue (1997)
Furious revenge (2010)
Gator (1976)
Good morning assassin (2011)
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Hide (2011)
Hornet's nest (2012)
Innocent (2011)
Kinsey (2004)
Leap-year (2010)
Major League II (1994)
Man on a ledge (2012)
Megamind (2010)
Misery (1990)
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Night of the Living Dead (2006)
Night of the living dead: resurrection (2012)
Notes on a scandal (2005)
Richard the heart OF lion (2013)
Bounce (2011)
Just death (2009)
Silent tongue (1993)
Silent witness (2011)
Spiderman (2002)
Standing in the shadows of Motown (2002)
Swingers (nineteen ninety six)
Sensitivity (2009)
The book of Eli (2010)
Cooler (2003)
The descent (2005)
The descent: part 2 (2010)
In the air (2009)
Waiting to breathe out (nineteen ninety five)
Zombieland (2009)
%MINIFYHTML86b88c99d29a967cd0d9e586318b879f12%