This is how Selena Gomez shows her support for Ex The Weekend

Selena Gomez still one of WeekendThe biggest admirers.
The "Lose You To Love Me,quot; singer showed her support for her ex, whom she dated in 2017, with her Spotify playlist "Cooking With Selena," which is made up of songs Selena listens to while in the kitchen. The list was the new song by "Starboy,quot; singer "Snowchild,quot; that fans believe features a cameo by his girlfriend. Bella Hadid.
This is not the first time that Selena has greeted her ex's new music. In March, he included "Snowchild,quot; on his social distancing playlist, which also featured songs from his friend. Julia Michaels, Roddy Ricch and more.
The Weeknd wasn't the only artist fans were surprised to see on Selena's "Cooking Together,quot; playlist; Niall Horan"Slow Hands,quot; also made the cut. Selena and the One Direction student sparked romance rumors in October after being seen enjoying an intimate dinner together with friends.
However, a confirmed source to E! News that the couple was not an article. "Selena and Niall are not dating and have been dating as friends," the source shared at the time. "They have always been good friends and have kept in touch throughout the years."
Despite wrapping things up over two years ago, it was speculated that The Weeknd inspired the singer's new songs from "Look At Her Now,quot;, particularly the song "Souvenir,quot;. According to fans, Selena made several references to their 10-month relationship, including the steamy moments of her trips to New York City.
"It was obvious that Selena and (The Weeknd) fell in love with each other and had a deep connection, they always hugged, kissed and showed affection for each other, and seems to mention it a lot in this song," said a fan of the new song.
At the time of their separation, a source close to the musicians shared with E! The news that "it was,quot; more a mutual breakup "and that,quot; it didn't end badly, "attributing distance creation to their busy schedules.
