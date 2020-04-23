This is how Selena Gomez shows her support for Ex The Weekend

Selena Gomez still one of WeekendThe biggest admirers.

The "Lose You To Love Me,quot; singer showed her support for her ex, whom she dated in 2017, with her Spotify playlist "Cooking With Selena," which is made up of songs Selena listens to while in the kitchen. The list was the new song by "Starboy,quot; singer "Snowchild,quot; that fans believe features a cameo by his girlfriend. Bella Hadid.

This is not the first time that Selena has greeted her ex's new music. In March, he included "Snowchild,quot; on his social distancing playlist, which also featured songs from his friend. Julia Michaels, Roddy Ricch and more.

The Weeknd wasn't the only artist fans were surprised to see on Selena's "Cooking Together,quot; playlist; Niall Horan"Slow Hands,quot; also made the cut. Selena and the One Direction student sparked romance rumors in October after being seen enjoying an intimate dinner together with friends.