This is how fatal cases of coronavirus evolve from minor to devastating: BGR

Doctors are fighting a battle against the new coronavirus in the lungs, brain, kidneys, and heart.

Questions remain about how the virus affects different organs and why some patients fare worse than others.

The effects of the virus on the blood, including clotting, may be responsible for the most serious damage.

The new coronavirus produces a series of symptoms in patients who contract an infection. They range from mild (mild fever, fatigue, cough) to unbelievably severe (labored breathing, low blood oxygen levels, poorly functioning kidneys), but they do not all appear at once.

In a new article in ScienceDoctors' contributions on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 reveal how the disease evolves from trivial discomfort to life-threatening organ failure in individuals who ultimately succumb to the worst the virus can muster.

When a person is initially infected with the virus, it generally occurs through the nose and / or throat. Droplets are inhaled into the air and, bam, the virus made its way into a new body. The new coronavirus attacks the binding sites on cells with the ACE2 receptor. Initially, the symptoms are mild or totally absent, but a person can be contagious without even knowing that they have been infected.

Then the virus reaches the lungs. The delicate tissue that lines the lungs is full of ACE2 receptors that the virus loves, and the attack begins in earnest. As white blood cells begin to fight infection, the battle between the virus and the immune system hinders the lungs' ability to supply oxygen to the bloodstream.

Frontline white blood cells release inflammatory molecules called chemokines, which in turn summon more immune cells that attack and kill virus-infected cells, leaving a stew of fluid and dead, pus cells behind. This is the underlying pathology of pneumonia, with its corresponding symptoms: cough; fever; and fast, shallow breathing.

This is where the patient meets a fork in the road. From this point, some patients turn the corner and begin to recover with the help of supplemental oxygen and rest. Others, however, develop much more serious complications. ARDS, or acute respiratory distress syndrome, is a failure of the lungs to provide enough oxygen to keep a person alive. These patients often end up on ventilators, and unfortunately a significant percentage of them succumb to the virus.

Even in patients whose lung reactions are not fatal, damage to other organs, including the heart and kidneys, has been observed. Doctors are still struggling to explain exactly how the virus attacks the heart, but it is believed that the blood clots produced by the virus may be the key. This would also explain the damaging effects of the virus on the kidneys, which filter the blood and can be blocked by clots as they accumulate.

How the virus affects the brain is another major problem that healthcare workers are struggling with. Seizures and inflammation of the brain have been observed in a significant percentage of patients, but it is not yet clear how the virus attacks the brain stem or neural cortex, which have ACE2 receptors that the virus could bind to, or if the virus can spread to the cerebrospinal fluid that protects many of the vital parts of the central nervous system.

It is possible that the effects of the virus in the blood are ultimately responsible for reactions in the brain, as clots can cause swelling and trigger any number of serious neurological symptoms.

Ultimately, it's clear that there's still a lot we don't know about the new coronavirus and how it attacks the human body. Why are some patients saved while others, even healthy ones, deteriorate rapidly? It may take a while before that question is answered, but there is no shortage of doctors and scientists who work 24 hours to answer it.