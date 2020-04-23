"This government is lucky,quot;: Coronavirus calms global protest movements

HONG KONG – Tear gas no longer drowns Hong Kong's skyscrapers, while protesters' tents in central Beirut have been dismantled. In Delhi, the odd plastic fork and tattered blanket are all that remains of the sit-in that once strangled one of the city's busiest roads.

Around the world, the coronavirus pandemic has calmed protests against the establishment that erupted last year, suddenly stopping months of marches, demonstrations and riots. Now, like everything else in the world, the protests face the unanswered question of what will happen next.

The duration of the pandemic and the response from governments and activists will determine whether the disruption represents a fleeting pause, a moment of metamorphosis, or an unceremonious end to some of the most widespread mass mobilizations in recent history.

The challenges are apparent. Millions of protesters are huddled in their homes, surrounded by quarantines and fears for their own health. The daily burden of acquiring facial masks or food overshadows debates about corruption and abuse of power.

Almost all governments have restricted mass gatherings, apparently protecting public health but potentially also limiting future mobilization. Some have used the outbreak to consolidate power or arrest opponents.

But the economic cost of the pandemic, as well as the confidence crises it has inspired in many governments, could fuel a new outrage. People from Washington state to Peru to Paris have challenged closure measures that they say threaten their jobs, homes and food supplies.

"It is a time of rest, but it is definitely not the end of the movement," said Isaac Cheng, a student leader from Demosisto, a leading pro-democracy group in Hong Kong.

But in January, when news of a mysterious virus spread in China, many distrusted the crowds. The freeze was made official in March, when officials banned public gatherings of more than four people. Since then, police have arrested attendees of sporadic protests.

As awareness of the virus spread in Beirut, protesters at first put on masks to sing against corruption and religious sectarianism. But they dispersed in the face of a national blockade, and last month security forces dismantled the camps where protesters had slept, taught, and danced to revolutionary hymns.

Restrictions on meetings are not limited to countries that have been avoiding mass movements, said Clément Voule, the United Nations special rapporteur on freedom of assembly and association.

"I have not heard of any country where people can fully exercise these rights," he said.

While caution is necessary, protesters' natural fear of the virus could lead them to accept or even accept restrictions with far-reaching consequences, he said.

As streets and public squares have been emptied, governments have already begun to reintroduce some of the measures that triggered previous protests.

Ecuador had erupted into violence in October, when President Lenín Moreno announced the removal of a long-standing fuel subsidy. At least ten people died, and Mr. Moreno backed away. But on Monday, the country's energy minister renewed a call to revoke it.

"This is the government's plan: to make people fearful, and when the time comes for the movement to revive, there will be fewer and fewer people coming out," said Cheng, the student activist.

Samia Khan, an activist in India, said she had already seen fractures in the broad coalitions that supported the protests there. Hundreds of thousands of Indians, of all faiths, had spoken out against a law that openly discriminated against Muslims.

"This government is lucky," said Khan, who helped organize a sit-in that blocked a main Delhi highway. "He has closed the biggest challenge he has faced since he was elected, using the excuse of a pandemic."

But aggressive government restrictions carry their own risks, that is, giving new life to existing grievances and creating new ones.

Already thousands of people around the world have defied closure orders to protest their governments' responses.

Iraqis have returned to the streets to denounce the shortage of jobs and income that has been exacerbated by orders to stay home. Some working-class protesters whose wages have disappeared re-crowded the streets for the past week in a Lebanese city, while protesters demonstrated in their cars and on foot in various cities across the country.

"The pandemic has been a difficult period for Chile, because there is a real sense of the fragility of the movement. So we have had to put it online," she said.

Even if some of the new pandemic-inspired protests are not directly related to the previous ones, they can fuel those movements in the future. In particular, an extended global recession, in addition to existing anger, could fuel such protests.

"The failure of the government in addition to an economic crisis, gosh," said Thomas Carothers, a democracy expert who oversees a global protest tracker at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington think tank. "If you are a power possessor, difficult times are coming."

In Hong Kong, caution about the crowds that invaded the city has begun to fade as new infections have been in single digits for more than a week.

Preparations for new protests are already underway. A group that organized many of last year's protests in Hong Kong said Sunday that it was seeking permission from the police to hold a march on July 1.

Ventus Lau, another organizer of the march, said protesters were using the unexpected postponement to reload and strategize. The weeks of being locked up at home, he added, had also left many eager for the action.

"In Hong Kong, I feel that more people are already trying to get out of their homes than before," he said.

Vivian Wang reported from Hong Kong, Maria Abi-Habib from Los Angeles and Vivian Yee from Beirut, Lebanon; The reports were contributed by Hwaida Saad in Beirut; Sameer Yasir in Delhi; John Bartlett in Santiago, Chile; Julie Turkewitz in Bogotá, Colombia; José María León Cabrera in Quito, Ecuador; María Silvia Trigo in Tarija, Bolivia; Declan Walsh in Cairo, Egypt; and Alissa Rubin in Baghdad, Iraq.

