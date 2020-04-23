"This government is lucky,quot;: Coronavirus calms global protest movements

HONG KONG – Tear gas no longer drowns Hong Kong's skyscrapers, while protesters' tents in central Beirut have been dismantled. In Delhi, the odd plastic fork and tattered blanket are all that remains of the sit-in that once strangled one of the city's busiest roads.
Around the world, the coronavirus pandemic has calmed protests against the establishment that erupted last year, suddenly stopping months of marches, demonstrations and riots. Now, like everything else in the world, the protests face the unanswered question of what will happen next.
The duration of the pandemic and the response from governments and activists will determine whether the disruption represents a fleeting pause, a moment of metamorphosis, or an unceremonious end to some of the most widespread mass mobilizations in recent history.
The challenges are apparent. Millions of protesters are huddled in their homes, surrounded by quarantines and fears for their own health. The daily burden of acquiring facial masks or food overshadows debates about corruption and abuse of power.
Almost all governments have restricted mass gatherings, apparently protecting public health but potentially also limiting future mobilization. Some have used the outbreak to consolidate power or arrest opponents.
But the economic cost of the pandemic, as well as the confidence crises it has inspired in many governments, could fuel a new outrage. People from Washington state to Peru to Paris have challenged closure measures that they say threaten their jobs, homes and food supplies.
Protesters have also found new ways to express their discontent. Chilean activists have projected images of crowds on empty streets. In Hong Kong, a medical workers union, born out of pro-democracy protests, went on strike to criticize the response to the government outbreak. Around the world, people have organized online workshops, battered pots and pans, and have organized socially distanced demonstrations.
"It is a time of rest, but it is definitely not the end of the movement," said Isaac Cheng, a student leader from Demosisto, a leading pro-democracy group in Hong Kong.
the The Hong Kong protests were among the first to feel the chilling effects of the virus.
Protests began in June to oppose a bill that would have allowed extraditions from Hong Kong to mainland China. They soon became some of the largest in Hong Kong history, with millions of people marching to denounce police brutality and Beijing's growing influence on the city.
But in January, when news of a mysterious virus spread in China, many distrusted the crowds. The freeze was made official in March, when officials banned public gatherings of more than four people. Since then, police have arrested attendees of sporadic protests.
"What can we do?" said Max Chung, an activist who was arrested last July after organizing a protest of hundreds of thousands of people. “When the time is right, of course I will organize another protest. But it is impossible at the moment. "
A combination of top-down mandates and grassroots vacillations has paralyzed protests elsewhere.
In Algeria, twice-weekly street protests that rocked the country for more than a year sold out in March, as protesters agreed to focus on fighting the virus, a decision solidified by the country. new ban on public demonstrations.
As awareness of the virus spread in Beirut, protesters at first put on masks to sing against corruption and religious sectarianism. But they dispersed in the face of a national blockade, and last month security forces dismantled the camps where protesters had slept, taught, and danced to revolutionary hymns.
Attempts to defy the restrictions have met reaction not only from the government but also from its allies. Then Opponents of an anti-Muslim law in India said they would continue to protest during the shutdown, even supporters criticized them for reckless.
Restrictions on meetings are not limited to countries that have been avoiding mass movements, said Clément Voule, the United Nations special rapporteur on freedom of assembly and association.
"I have not heard of any country where people can fully exercise these rights," he said.
While caution is necessary, protesters' natural fear of the virus could lead them to accept or even accept restrictions with far-reaching consequences, he said.
As streets and public squares have been emptied, governments have already begun to reintroduce some of the measures that triggered previous protests.
Ecuador had erupted into violence in October, when President Lenín Moreno announced the removal of a long-standing fuel subsidy. At least ten people died, and Mr. Moreno backed away. But on Monday, the country's energy minister renewed a call to revoke it.
In Hong Kong, the police on Saturday They abruptly arrested 15 prominent pro-democracy activists, the largest roundup of opposition leaders in recent memory. The arrests followed several weeks of unusually aggressive rhetoric from the Chinese Communist Party asserting its control over Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous territory with its own constitution.
Some Hong Kong residents have been particularly concerned about Beijing's renewed calls for the city to enact laws against treason and subversion. A previous push to do it in 2003 failed after the mass protests.
"This is the government's plan: to make people fearful, and when the time comes for the movement to revive, there will be fewer and fewer people coming out," said Cheng, the student activist.
Samia Khan, an activist in India, said she had already seen fractures in the broad coalitions that supported the protests there. Hundreds of thousands of Indians, of all faiths, had spoken out against a law that openly discriminated against Muslims.
But during the outbreak, Tensions between Muslims and Hindus have increased, fueled by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Authorities have blamed an outbreak in a Delhi mosque for spreading the coronavirus in the country, and some have suggested that Muslims intentionally transmitted the virus.
"This government is lucky," said Khan, who helped organize a sit-in that blocked a main Delhi highway. "He has closed the biggest challenge he has faced since he was elected, using the excuse of a pandemic."
But aggressive government restrictions carry their own risks, that is, giving new life to existing grievances and creating new ones.
Already thousands of people around the world have defied closure orders to protest their governments' responses.
Violent clashes It erupted in low-income, immigrant Paris suburbs this week when residents denounced what they called France's racially biased, heavy-handed enforcement of the confinement. Hundreds of low-income Peruvians tried to leave Lima on Monday to go to their rural towns, and police fired tear gas at them.
Iraqis have returned to the streets to denounce the shortage of jobs and income that has been exacerbated by orders to stay home. Some working-class protesters whose wages have disappeared re-crowded the streets for the past week in a Lebanese city, while protesters demonstrated in their cars and on foot in various cities across the country.
Across the United States, conservative activists, encouraged by President Trump, have he rallied against the shutdown orders, despite appeals from public health experts and medical workers.
Others have found creative new ways to protest. In Colombia, where large strikes last year demanded higher wages and more public funds, the poorest families have hung red shirts and rags on their windows to indicate they need food and as a symbol of protest. In Hong Kong, the Animal Crossing video game, which allows players to meet friends, has become the last front of protest, as homebound teens share virtual slogans.
Dominga Sotomayor, director of Santiago, Chile, has organized a group that broadcasts movies related to protests and town hall-style meetings on social media to try to maintain the momentum of the Riots that erupted there in October over a proposed metro fare increase.
"The pandemic has been a difficult period for Chile, because there is a real sense of the fragility of the movement. So we have had to put it online," she said.
Even if some of the new pandemic-inspired protests are not directly related to the previous ones, they can fuel those movements in the future. In particular, an extended global recession, in addition to existing anger, could fuel such protests.
"The failure of the government in addition to an economic crisis, gosh," said Thomas Carothers, a democracy expert who oversees a global protest tracker at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington think tank. "If you are a power possessor, difficult times are coming."
In Hong Kong, caution about the crowds that invaded the city has begun to fade as new infections have been in single digits for more than a week.
Preparations for new protests are already underway. A group that organized many of last year's protests in Hong Kong said Sunday that it was seeking permission from the police to hold a march on July 1.
Ventus Lau, another organizer of the march, said protesters were using the unexpected postponement to reload and strategize. The weeks of being locked up at home, he added, had also left many eager for the action.
"In Hong Kong, I feel that more people are already trying to get out of their homes than before," he said.
Vivian Wang reported from Hong Kong, Maria Abi-Habib from Los Angeles and Vivian Yee from Beirut, Lebanon; The reports were contributed by Hwaida Saad in Beirut; Sameer Yasir in Delhi; John Bartlett in Santiago, Chile; Julie Turkewitz in Bogotá, Colombia; José María León Cabrera in Quito, Ecuador; María Silvia Trigo in Tarija, Bolivia; Declan Walsh in Cairo, Egypt; and Alissa Rubin in Baghdad, Iraq.
