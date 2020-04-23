Home Sports There's a good reason Dave Gettleman wore a mask in his empty...

There's a good reason Dave Gettleman wore a mask in his empty NFL Draft room

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>There's a good reason Dave Gettleman wore a mask in his empty NFL Draft room

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is the type of executive fanatic who waits at the edge of their seats to mock.

His questionable blueprint for track record and his tendency to make strange public statements has led to ridiculous quickness. Sometimes the urge to tease gets in the way of waiting to hear the full story.

That's what happened Thursday during Day 1 of the NFL Draft 2020, when Gettleman operated from his home office with a mask over his face. At first, social media fans thought it was another time to joke about considering that there was apparently no one he needed to protect himself from. In fact, he had a serious reason to cover his face.

MORE: Stranger Moments, Draft 2020 NFL Technical Problems

Gettleman, a cancer survivor who was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2017, had an IT person in his home and did not want to take risks considering his previous chemotherapy treatment and the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Giants took left tackle Andrew Thomas from Georgia with No. 4 overall pick.

New York has at least one selection in each round this year.

%MINIFYHTML11b6bca9d8d8cd047e7486104ea9f99a12%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©