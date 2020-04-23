There's a good reason Dave Gettleman wore a mask in his empty NFL Draft room

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is the type of executive fanatic who waits at the edge of their seats to mock.

His questionable blueprint for track record and his tendency to make strange public statements has led to ridiculous quickness. Sometimes the urge to tease gets in the way of waiting to hear the full story.

That's what happened Thursday during Day 1 of the NFL Draft 2020, when Gettleman operated from his home office with a mask over his face. At first, social media fans thought it was another time to joke about considering that there was apparently no one he needed to protect himself from. In fact, he had a serious reason to cover his face.

Gettleman, a cancer survivor who was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2017, had an IT person in his home and did not want to take risks considering his previous chemotherapy treatment and the current coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Gettleman in the mask: "I have a young IT buddy here with me and we are socially estranged, and part of that is the mask. I'm fine." Gettleman is in remission for lymphoma, so naturally the GM of the Giants is very cautious in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic – Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) April 24, 2020

Just for your information: Dave Gettleman was wearing a mask because he had chemotherapy two years ago and there is an IT person in his house. # Giants . – Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 24, 2020

The Giants took left tackle Andrew Thomas from Georgia with No. 4 overall pick.

New York has at least one selection in each round this year.