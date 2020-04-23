The surviving Beatles members will offer the Sing-A-Long version of the movie & # 39; Yellow Submarine & # 39;

Instagram

To entertain fans during the coronavirus blockade, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney announce that a special edition of their 1968 animated film will be screened on YouTube.

Ringo Starr and Paul MCCARTNEY They are ready to reveal a version of their animated movie "Yellow Submarine" to entertain fans at the running of the bulls.

Starr announced the news in a special message on the band's office Twitter page, revealing that the 1968 movie will be shown on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/thebeatles) on Saturday (April 25). at 12 pmEST.

"Everyone aboard the YouTube Yellow Singing Submarine Watch party! This Saturday, April 25, at 9am PDT (12pm EDT / 5pm BST) #StayHome with us in a celebration of love and music," wrote.

The classic was last re-released in theaters in 2018 to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Saturday's event marks the first online screening of the film.