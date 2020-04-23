The strangest moments, failures of the all-virtual NFL draft

For decades, war rooms have been a staple of the NFL draft experience. Headquarters have met to analyze all the information they have collected over the past four months, often debating which player to select until only a few seconds remain on the clock.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Draft 2020 NFL takes place in a completely virtual format. Videoconferencing will replace in-person discussion. Executives will be alone in home offices across the country, hoping their children won't step in while trying to finalize a selection or conduct a successful exchange.

Coaches have voiced concern that the draft will be hacked or interfered with by outsiders, and a practice earlier this week left some executives confused.

Text from a participant in the NFL mock draft that started at 1 pm EST. “Today's drill is already a technical problem with the Cincinnatis first team !!! Brutal." – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2020

Technical errors, then, are a fact.

With that in mind, here is a list of everything that has gotten awkward before and during the 2020 NFL Draft. We will update this story as more incidents occur:

Roger Goodell needs a software update

Commissioner Roger Goodell never looks fluent or fully human in front of a microphone, but his discomfort during the NFL Draft has generally been overshadowed by the occasion. Announcing elections in an empty room this year has highlighted its rigidity.

Nothing was worse than encouraging fans to virtually boo him.

"Wow, even virtual booing is good," Goodell said with the comic moment and robot emphasis.

Dave Gettleman feels sorry for the mask, but. . .

Gettleman left the work station (mentioned below) where he was photographed sitting earlier this week, but he still garnered attention by donning a mask in an empty room.

That led to pranks at their expense, but fans might act differently once they see this:

Just for your information: Dave Gettleman was wearing a mask because he had chemotherapy two years ago and there is an IT person in his house. # Giants. – Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 24, 2020

Seahawks GM destroys your home for some reason

Seahawks general manager John Schneider asked the IT folks they sent home to ensure a high-quality internet connection to knock down the walls of the venue. They forced him.

#Seahawks General manager John Schneider says people from the IT team have knocked down two walls at his home to prepare him to lead the NFL draft from there. He says he has 25 screens installed in his house to track the draft – Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 22, 2020

We have some questions:

Why was this necessary?

Why do IT guys do the work?

Why did the IT guys have demolition tools?

What does the rest of the Schneider family think about this?

Gettleman and Tired Dad's Workstation

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman was widely criticized during his tenure for a series of personnel moves, including his decision to recruit quarterback Daniel Jones to No. 6 last year. His public image among his critics is (just or not) that of an imbecile.

So when an image emerged earlier this week from his makeshift eraser workstation, which seemed incredibly low-tech, he became the butt of jokes.

Dave Gettleman



However, you could be playing dumb.

Bears GM needs a family to watch out for cables

Bears general manager Ryan Pace is writing from his dining room, which means his family will have to navigate around him.

A practice run was not good for the Pace family.