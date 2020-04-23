The star of & # 39; Straight Outta Compton & # 39; Jason Mitchell arrested on gun and drug charges

WENN

The 33-year-old actor who was fired from the series & # 39; The Chi & # 39; Due to alleged misconduct, he faces felony charges for possession of weapons and drugs after arrest.

Actor Jason Mitchell He has been arrested in Mississippi for serious gun and drug offenses.

According to TMZ, the star was booked at the Harrison County Jail on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, and faces two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, plus two felony charges for possession of a weapon for a criminal.

Mitchell who played Easy E in the movie "Directly from Compton"He was arrested with two pistols, including a Glock 19 pistol and a Draco AK47 semi-automatic mini pistol, according to records obtained by the publication.

No further details of the arrest have yet been released.

It comes after a difficult time for the star, who was pulled from the cast of the Netflix movie last year. "Desperados"and lost his lead role in the third season of the television drama"The Chi"after he was charged with misconduct regarding his interactions with two female colleagues.

Mitchell denied wrongdoing and blamed the misunderstandings for both incidents.