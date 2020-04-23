The star of & # 39; Shark Tank & # 39; Daymond John denies inflating the price of the N95 mask: it's & # 39; inaccurate & # 39;

Instagram

Meanwhile, 3M, which is investigating cases of potential fraud and inflated prices with its products during the coronavirus pandemic, says it "is not aware" of the matter.

"Shark tank"star Daymond john He was accused of selling 3M N95 masks at the highest price in Florida amid a coronavirus pandemic. However, he was quick to shut down the rumors as he explained things on Twitter.

Dubbing the Miami Herald reports as "false" and "inaccurate," the 51-year-old man wrote Thursday, April 23 in a statement: "Today's Miami Herald story and subsequent reports are false, inaccurate, and show a total reckless disregard for the truth. "

In reports, John was said to be approaching the state in March saying he could get 1 million masks from China at a rate of $ 7 per mask, which generally sold for less than $ 2. It remains to be seen if they ever close the deal.

"Let me be clear," John added in the statement. "A proper report would have shown that I did not set a price and that my team worked with the State of Florida to: 1. Save lives 2. Help examine the overwhelming number of incoming PPE offers based on my manufacturing experience and guide them on how do you do this 3. Play a critical role in stopping price increases and successfully identifying potential fraud and theft of EPP products to protect taxpayer funds. "

He continued: "States were not configured to examine and operate global supply and supply chains. Many states were forced to blindly send money to nefarious parts of the world and ultimately never received a correct or safe product. My company was serving as an intermediary to examine numerous 3M distributors and to protect Florida taxpayers, while establishing custody protections that allowed the State to carry out due diligence before finalizing the purchase of masks. "

John also claimed that he and his Shark Group did not make a "penny" from Florida taxpayers. "Our system did exactly what it was intended to do. No money was spent and every penny of taxpayer money remained safe," he wrote. "We will continue to work with the appropriate government agencies in this capacity," he added, before closing the exit door. "The Miami Herald characterization of my work completely ignores this. Instead, opt for a serious distortion of the truth in a blind effort. " to create eye-catching headlines to trick readers. "

Meanwhile, 3M, which is investigating cases of potential fraud and inflated prices with its products during the coronavirus pandemic through its team of lawyers, shared with Fox News that it "is unaware" of the alleged illegal price increase by from the Shark Group. "3M does not know how Shark Group would gain access to our respirators, as it is not an authorized distributor of 3M products or one of our channel partners," it said in a statement.