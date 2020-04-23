The special arcs of the Netflix comedy "23 hours to kill" by Jerry Seinfeld in May – Deadline

Jerry Seinfeld returns with his first original comedy special since 1998. That's the elevator speech on the show, which launches globally on Netflix on May 5.

The streamer has unveiled the first promotion for the special, which depicts Seinfeld with the James Bond theme. The hour-long show is a never-before-seen setting by the master of observation comedy at the Beacon Theater in New York City, highlighted by what promises to be a spectacular arrival.

Of course, thanks to endless reruns of his classic eponymous TV comedy and his other Netflix series, Comedians in cars drinking coffee, it's almost as if Seinfeld has never left.

Check out the trailer above.