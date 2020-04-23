The series is directed to Netflix in the EE. USA – Deadline

In a deal with The Pokémon Company International, Netflix is ​​bringing Pokémon Journeys: The Series to the USA USA The first 12 episodes of season 23 of the animated series will premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 12. Additional new quarterly episodes will be added on Netflix for the remainder of the season.

"With its vast reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime, anywhere, Netflix is ​​the ideal partner for new episodes of the beloved Pokemon animated series in the United States," said Emily Arons, senior vice president The Pokémon Company's international business. International. "We can't wait for Pokémon fans of all ages to continue discovering the spirit of adventure and friendship in Pokémon Journeys: The Series, our new season is coming to Netflix this June. "



Pokémon Journeys: The Series follow Ash and his partner Pikachu as they embark on adventures in multiple regions of the Pokémon world, meeting new characters and discovering more Pokémon along the way.

Netflix Synopsis: Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: See the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu head to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in each region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with unlimited curiosity about Pokémon, and they are both delighted when Professor Cerise asks them to become official investigators. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokémon Master, and Goh aiming to catch one of every Pokémon (including the mythical Mew), our heroes will embark on adventure and excitement as they explore the vast world of Pokémon.

You can see the first international trailer above. Pokémon Journeys: The Series It will also feature a new theme song written and performed by the band Walk off the Earth. You can listen to part of this below.



Pokémon Journeys: The Series joins existing Pokémon content on Netflix, including the latest Pokémon animated movie, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution, which debuted globally on the streamer last February.

Launched in Japan in 1996, Pokémon is still one of the world's most popular children's entertainment properties.