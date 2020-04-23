The secret group that guides the UK about the coronavirus

LONDON (Reuters) – As the British government faces mounting criticism for its response to the coronavirus, one that has left Britain competing with Italy and Spain as the worst affected countries in Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his aides They have defended by saying that they are "guided by science."
The problem is that nobody knows what science is.
The influential Government Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, known by its relaxing acronym, SAGE, functions as a virtual black box. Its membership list is secret, its meetings are closed, its recommendations are private, and the minutes of its deliberations are published much later, if at all.
However, officials invoke the name SAGE incessantly without even explaining how their advice arises, or even who these scientists are.
That lack of transparency has become a point of discussion as officials struggle to explain why they waited until the end of March to move from a laissez-faire approach to the virus to the stricter measures taken by other European countries. Critics say the delay may have worsened the death toll, which now exceeds 20,000, and blame the government for leaving people in the dark about why it chose this riskier path first.
With all the secrecy, even some of Britain's top scientists say they don't know if they can trust the government's approach.
"Is the government following the science on the coronavirus?" said David King, a former chief scientific adviser to the government. "I don't know, because I don't know what the advice is, and scientists are not free to tell the public what their advice is."
Professor King, who advised Prime Minister Tony Blair on the FMD that infected British farm animals in 2001, said there was no justification for the government to withhold membership of the advisory group or the minutes of its meetings. In doing so, he said, it eroded public confidence in the government, especially given the puzzling turn in its response.
It also raises questions about an academic group that should be a source of pride for Britain: the country's top scientific minds, in fields from epidemiology to behavioral science, gathered in cutting-edge laboratories at Cambridge, Oxford, Imperial College and the London School . of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
"The names are likely to come out sometime," said David Lidington, who served as a deputy for Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May. He warned that the lack of government disclosure would only cause more headaches later. "There is a risk that if the names leak after a while it will turn into a big shock-horror," he said, adding that it would be better to make a virtue of transparency.
Even now, outside scientists and doctors are Guessing the advice of these anonymous authorities.
Why, for example, did SAGE recommend less stringent social distancing measures on March 9, when France and Ireland banned major events and ordered blockades, and there was ample evidence from Italy of the rapid and lethal spread of the epidemic? (The unusual disclosure came in a report the government released on the predicted effects of various measures of social distancing.)
Why in late February did a subgroup of SAGE experts underestimate the percentage of people who would have to be hospitalized as a result of contracting the virus, and why did their models underestimate the rate at which the pathogen spread?
Why did these scientists agree to classify the risk level of contagion to the public as "moderate," even after weeks of evidence that it was being passed from human to human in China?
"Political decisions are often framed on the best scientific advice," said Connor Rochford, a physician and former consultant to McKinsey & Company. “But science is nothing more than a normative statement about how we should make a decision. These are the best estimates. "
Some said that frequent references by Mr. Johnson and his assistants to scientists should be a warning sign. If, as likely, the government's handling of the crisis is discussed in a future parliamentary inquiry, officials are likely to justify their actions by saying they were listening to experts.
"It has become a shield for them," said Devi Sridhar, director of the global health governance program at the University of Edinburgh. "If things go off, you can always say, 'Well, it was the experts who told us.'"
The government has deflected pressure to identify the group's members or how many there are by noting that Patrick Vallance, the current chief scientific adviser, who chairs the group, appears regularly in public at press conferences. Government It also publishes brief reports of some of SAGE's subgroups and the data included in their models on the Internet.
In a recent letter to Parliament, Professor Vallance said that anonymity protected the safety of scientists and also protected them "from lobbying and other forms of unwanted influence that may hinder their ability to give impartial advice." He added that people were free to reveal their membership.
One member who has, Jeremy Farrar, an infectious disease specialist who is the director of the Wellcome Trust, recognized the limitations of the system when he He recently told the BBC that the new and emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group, which reports to SAGE, underestimated the threat of contagion in March.
"The United Kingdom," added Dr. Farrar, "is probably one of the most affected, if not the worst, countries in Europe."
Another member who has become a household name and a source of scrutiny for his stunning statements is Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London. His modeling team produced the March 16 report that led Downing Street to impose a blockade (it also influenced the White House, which embraced social distancing).
Professor Ferguson, who collaborates with the World Health Organization and has advised other countries on how to deal with epidemics, later presented the symptoms of the virus. In late March, testifying before Parliament of self-isolation at his home, generated more headlines when he said Britain could keep its death toll below 20,000 if it were left with strict social distancing.
Professor Ferguson did not respond to requests to discuss his advice to the government or SAGE's deliberations.
But in In an interview with The New York Times on the day the March 16 report was released, he outlined the choice Britain faced: managing the spread of the virus in a way that minimized deaths but allowed a significant percentage of the population get infected, a situation known as "collective immunity,quot;. Or reduce virus transmission by imposing a blockade like the one the Chinese government made in Wuhan. In the end, he said, there was no choice but to take the last course.
"The UK has struggled in recent weeks to think about how to handle this outbreak in the long term," said Professor Ferguson. "We don't have a clear exit strategy, but we are going to have to suppress this virus, frankly, indefinitely, until we have a vaccine." It is a difficult position for the world to be in. "
Until mid-March, Professor Ferguson, Professor Vallance and other scientists seemed receptive to the "collective immunity,quot; case. Then, confronted with new numbers that projected that hospitals would be overwhelmed with patients and that the death toll would skyrocket, they switched to a crackdown strategy.
What is unclear is the role SAGE played in changing government thinking.
One of the few public documents that takes a look at their deliberations, a March 9 report evaluating the potential impact of social distancing measures, said the group recommended "a combination of individual isolation at home of symptomatic cases, isolation in the home and social distancing of the 70s ".
That is a far cry from the blockade measures that Britain finally adopted. It did not include, for example, a ban on large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events, in part because behavioral scientists doubted that there was enough enforcement of the bans to reduce the spread of the virus.
Nor did it include a recommendation for widespread testing and contact tracing of people who had contracted the virus, a policy the government had followed with some success during the first days of the outbreak in Britain.
"I guess there was a debate between containment and mitigation, and they decided to go for Option B," said Professor Sridhar. But he added that there was no way to be sure until the deliberations were made public.
Among the other mysteries of SAGE is the composition of the group. Professor Vallance said that it includes representatives from more than 20 institutions, with experience ranging from molecular evolution to microbiology. There are four expert groups, with between five and 45 members, whose advice is channeled to SAGE. Some scientists, such as Professor Ferguson, serve on multiple panels.
But outside experts questioned whether it has enough representation from fields like public health and logistics. Britain's lack of masks, gloves and other protective equipment has become another weak link in its response.
Some experts also said that scientists suffered from a lack of independence. While Professor Vallance has begun to show some light with the government, he recently said that SAGE would re-examine the government's decision not to advise people to wear masks, his regular public appearances alongside Mr. Johnson and other ministers from the cabinet have also made it look. According to critics, he closely resembles a government agent rather than an independent adviser.
On Thursday, the government said it would consider the latest scientific advice on the masks and that it would likely encourage its use, a decision complicated by the scarcity of masks for people working in hospitals and nursing homes.
Some of SAGE's internal discussions take place in competitive research studies published by its authors. A few days after Imperial College released its dire projections on the virus's lethality, a team from Oxford University released a study that considered a scenario in which more than half the population could have already been infected, a theory that , if valid, I would argue for a less draconian response.
Scientists, of course, often disagree and change their minds, according to the new data. For some, that's yet another argument for lifting the veil of the advisory group.
"The idea that a small group of experts can never make a mistake or miss any information is never correct," said Sarah Wollaston, former chair of the House of Commons Select Health Committee. "But you cannot challenge the advice if other experts cannot see what they are seeing."
Sheri Fink contributed reporting from New York. Anna Joyce contributed an investigation to Dublin.