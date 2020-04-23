The second season of & # 39; Charmed & # 39; will arrive on Netflix in May 2020

Charmed He returned for his second full outing on The CW in 2019/20. The first season of the reboot came to Netflix shortly after the end of the season, making it Season 2 of Charmed be on Netflix similarly? Let's find out.

Teen drama is a reboot of Charmed 1998 series. These are three witches who learn their powers and mingle with us normal people.

The first season of Charmed It was poorly received by critics, but an audience of dedicated fans has quickly grown.

The first season of Charmed It came to Netflix as part of Netflix's overall production deal with The CW (more on that in a second), and it arrived on May 27, 2019.

When Charmed season 2 will return to the CW?

Before the show hits Netflix, it will air in its entirety on The CW. The show has kept its fall release schedule with the new season starting on The CW on October 11.

With the show likely bringing its 22-episode season back, it will probably take us until the end of May 2020 before the season ends.

When will season 2 of Charmed to be on Netflix US?

Even though Netflix's exit deal with The CW is now concluding, any previous shows will continue to receive updates on Netflix.

That applies to Charmed season 2 and in April 2020 we received confirmation of when the second season will be on Netflix.

Charmed Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on May 9, 2020.

It will be the Charmed reboot being on Netflix in the UK?

Probably not. The show was bought in the UK and recently sold to E4, which will carry it exclusively.

Will be Charmed be on Netflix in other regions?

Both the OG Charmed and the reboot is only available on Netflix in the US. USA We haven't heard Netflix whispers with any of the shows in other regions.

Are you wishing Charmed season 2 coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.