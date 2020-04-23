The second COVID-19 case closes the San Francisco Mission District Navigation Center – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Officials from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management announced Thursday that a new case of coronavirus at the Mission District Division Circle Navigation Center has led to the closure of the center and evaluation of all guests and staff.

According to a statement released Thursday, the second positive case for COVID-19 at the navigation center located in the 200 block of South Van Ness Avenue was confirmed Wednesday, three weeks after the first positive test was found.

While authorities said the two cases are believed to be unrelated given what is known about the coronavirus, the confirmation will lead to a specific test of the new subject's close contacts, as well as deep cleaning, symptom detection and additional preventive measures in the navigation center.

With the discovery of the new COVID-19 case, the San Francisco Department of Public Health is now evaluating all of the remaining guests and staff at the Circle Circle Navigation Center. The 59 guests, as well as the personnel who need it, will be transferred to isolation and quarantine rooms.

After the transfer of all guests, Division Circle will be temporarily closed for deep cleaning and disinfection in accordance with the city's coronavirus protocol.

Concern about a large outbreak among San Francisco's homeless population has prompted city officials to take serious preventive measures to curb the virus.

A much larger coronavirus outbreak at San Francisco's MSC South shelter grew to 96 positive tests among homeless people and 10 employees from last weekend.

The outbreak at the mass shelter triggered an emergency ordinance by San Francisco supervisors requiring the city to house all homeless residents, regardless of age or health status.

During a press conference at the city's Emergency Operations Center last week, the Director of the Human Services Agency, Trent Rhorer, has so far said that the city has secured 2,151 hotel rooms in 14 hotels to protect homeless people against coronavirus.

The Division Circle Navigation Center has a 186-bed capacity but, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention efforts, it was not full when the first case was confirmed on April 1.

Since that first case was identified, San Francisco officials have moved 48 vulnerable people outside the shipping center to isolation, quarantine, and shelter-in-place hotels.