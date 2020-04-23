The sagas & # 39; East Blue & # 39; & # 39; Alabasta & # 39; of One Piece will arrive on Netflix in June 2020

It will be an exciting summer for anime fans on Netflix! For the first time, the first two sagas of One piece, "East Blue" and "Alabasta" will be available to stream on Netflix.

One piece is the Japanese anime based on the manga of the same name. Written by Eiichiro Oda. The series has been in publication since July 22, 1997, and in those 23 years, it has become the best-selling manga series of all time with more than 470 million copies sold worldwide.

The story of One piece Follow the young pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his quest to become the Pirate King. After eating a devil fruit as a child, Luffy received the powers of a rubber man. Setting sail on his modest ship, Luffy recruits the best and strangest individuals to join him in his quest for Gol D. Roger's treasure.

When is One piece coming to Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have access to two sagas of One piece in June 12, 2020.

The news was confirmed by the twitter account NX:

What regions will they receive One piece?

In a follow-up tweet to the previous one, NX confirmed that only a limited number of regions will receive two sagas of One piece, Those are;

Australia

Canada

New Zealand

United States

How many episodes of One piece coming to Netflix?

One piece He has an almost unrivaled number of episodes under his anime career, and as of this writing, 929 episodes have aired.

Netflix will receive two of the current nine sagas; East Blue and Alabasta.

The East Blue saga has a total of 54 episodes, and the Alabasta saga has a total of 69 episodes.

In total, Netflix will receive a total of 123 episodes.

Please note: If the "Warship Island" filler bow is also included, this will bring the total number of episodes to 130.

Can Netflix expect to see more? One piece sagas available to transmit?

Considering the large size of One piece We will most likely see Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates even more on Netflix.

If Netflix receives the next two sagas, Sky Island and Water 7, this would take Netflix up to 325 episodes. The end of the Water 7 saga aired in Japan on September 23, 2007, almost 13 years ago!

