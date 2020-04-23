The Rolling Stones premieres first song in & # 39; Ghost Town & # 39; seven years

Mick Jagger and his fellow rock band have released a comeback single called & # 39; Living in a Ghost Town & # 39; which marks their rock band's first original song since 2012.

The Rolling Stones They've excited fans by releasing their first new song in over seven years.

"Living in a Ghost Town" was written during the band's recent recording sessions and Mick jagger and his bandmates completed it in confinement due to the coronavirus.

It is the group's first original song since "Doom and Gloom" and "One More Shot" from 2012, which appeared on the greatest hits album "GRRR!".

"The Stones were in the studio shooting new footage before the close and there was a song that we thought would resonate with the times we live in right now …" explains Jagger. "I hope you like it."

Bandmate Keith Richards He adds, "So let's cut a long story short. We cut this song over a year ago in Los Angeles for part of a new album, something in progress, and then we hit the fan. Mick and I decided on this. I really needed to go to work now. same, so here you go. Stay safe! "

The new release comes days after the Stones performed "You can't always get what you want" as part of Global Citizen & # 39; s "One world: together at home"virtual relief concert COVID-19 last weekend.