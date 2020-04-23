"The positive side is having Taimur,quot; – Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of Bollywood's favorite couples. But it is his son Taimur Ali Khan who has drawn the attention of the entire nation. The national blockade has made us lose the little munchkin and his pap shots.

But Taimur is having the best time of his life as he receives the full attention of his parents during the quarantine at home. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Saif said that having Taimur with them is the positive side of the situation. Actor Tanhaji said: “My thoughts are with the less fortunate. As actors, nothing has changed, we generally spend time alone, alone. The positive side is having Taimur. There are 150 things to do. But it is important to remember that it is not a holiday, we are all actively fighting a war. We hope that people can work together to improve it. ”

The Omkara actor also revealed how lil & # 39; Tim is handling the blockade. Saif said: “He is happy to have his parents around and that gives us a lot of positivity. We paint and spend time together as a family, and that is, as I said, a positive side in this confinement ”.