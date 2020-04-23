The New York rapper was COVID-19, he was 35 years old – Up News Info

The pandemic has claimed yet another victim, as New York rapper Fred the Godson died at age 35 of COVID-19. His death was confirmed by his friend, DJ Self.

Born Frederick Thomas, the South Bronx rapper had sent a photo of himself on a fan. He had asthma and kidney dysfunction as a complication of COVID-19. In the image, he raised a clenched fist and wrote on Instagram: "I'm here with this (COVID) 19 sh–! Please keep me in all your prayers!"

Condolences came online from Fred the Godson's friends. DJ Self wrote that "he was loved … he never heard anything wrong from you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well, my brother." His collaborator Jaquae wrote: "Sleep in peace my brother … You will never be forgotten. I LOVE U MAN. I have many things to say, but I am lost right now."

Fred the Godson appeared in XXLIn the freshman class of 2011, he released his mixtape. City of God in 2012, presented by DJ Drama. The tape included Diddy, Pusha T, and Raekwon features. He also collaborated with artists like Meek Mill. This year, he launched a solo project and a collaboration with Jay Pharoah.

Survivors include his wife, LeeAnn Jemmott and two children. No memorial plans have been announced.