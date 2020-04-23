The new female series of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; recruits the creator of & # 39; Russian doll & # 39;

Walt Disney Images

Lesley Point, the woman behind the Netflix Emmy winner "Russian doll"drama, has been recruited to plan a new woman-centered"Star Wars"project for Disney.

The new Disney + show will be set in an alternate timeline of the usual "Star Wars" universe, according to Variety.

The untitled project will join the success of Disney + "The Mandalorianthe untitled drama Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregorand "Rogue One"among the Star Wars-related titles on Disney's new streaming service.