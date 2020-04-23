The native Android powered Polestar 2 will start at $ 59,900 in the US. USA

The Polestar 2, the first Volvo Car Group all-electric car, will start at $ 59,900 when it arrives in the United States later this year. Equipped with Android Automotive, the five-door fastback-style electric car boasts approximately 408 horsepower and is supposed to have approximately 275 miles of range per charge. It will be sold in all 50 states, and Polestar says it will announce the leasing and financing details "in the near future."

Options for the China-made car will include a $ 5,000 "performance package,quot;, a $ 4,000 Nappa leather interior, and $ 1,200 20-inch alloy wheels. The car will also be available in metallic paint colors for $ 1,200. The Polestar 2 will be available for purchase online, and the company says that, despite the new coronavirus pandemic, it will also open showrooms on the US west coast. USA And in New York in the late summer of 2020, "with additional locations to follow."

Announced in early 2019, the Polestar 2 is Polestar's second car, a performance sub-brand that grew out of Volvo and is now owned by the Swedish automaker and its Chinese parent company Geely. While it won't be cheap, it's a much more affordable car than the Polestar 1, which was a small-batch, high-performance hybrid coupe that cost around $ 150,000. Rather, Polestar plans to make "tens of thousands,quot; of Polestar 2 per year.

Polestar has said it eventually wants to sell a base version of the Polestar 2 that starts at $ 45,000. But the launch version was originally going to cost closer to $ 63,000. Polestar also aims to sell the car in a variety of markets, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Belgium.

One of the main features of the Polestar 2 is that it will be the first to use Google's new integrated Android Automotive operating system. While the interface will look quite similar in many ways to Volvo's Sensus infotainment system, it will be powered by Android 10 and offer all kinds of Google integrations that go beyond what is possible with existing Android Auto, which reflects A simple in-car smartphone interface Home Screen. Automotive companies have used Android-based information and entertainment systems in the past, but they tended to be piracy issues that did not have the continued support of Google.

The native Android Automotive operating system will show up in cars from other automakers as they continue to try to keep up with Tesla, which spent the past decade changing the way everyone thinks about infotainment systems and the display technology in the car. Beyond Polestar, Google has agreements to convert Android Automotive into cars made by General Motors and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

Google's involvement means that there is a better chance of a fight that the software in new cars is not horrible, but it could also change the way we interact with our cars.

"What really excites us with the integrated offer for Android in the car is that now we can create a single combined system, where you have Spotify and you have your HVAC controls and you have the backup camera and you have Google Maps or Waze, and it is quite a system, "said Android Automotive chief Patrick Brady The edge last year. “Take advantage of the entire digital surface of the car. And we believe that we can achieve a great balance where it feels naturally integrated into the car. "

Of course, that means that both Google and automakers will end up with new data that they may try to monetize. GM has already said it will share some anonymous data with Google, according to CNBC, although Google will not see detailed details such as how a person drives or vehicle maintenance needs, according to Reuters.