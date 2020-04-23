The meeting episode "Vanderpump Rules,quot; could be shot pretty much in the middle of quarantine, and the cast hates that idea

Due to social estrangement and quarantine, the Vanderpump Rules meeting will likely take place online! Apparently, the cast of the show is not very happy about that.

The producers were planning to film the episode of the meeting on April 3, but obviously due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic, they ended up postponing it!

Things haven't improved since then, so it looks like it could end up happening virtually, something the cast members aren't fans of.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘She really looks that way with a decision that comes at any moment. No one knows when they will be able to film and they know they need to. Everyone's health and safety are the biggest concern and they won't risk it, they will wait as long as they can to do it in person, but it seems less likely with each passing day due to the coronavirus. . & # 39;

The cast has never had a virtual meeting, of course, and isn't excited about having one either.

‘Of course, everyone will be discouraged by not doing it in person. They really don't want to have to film the meeting virtually since the cast is so big and there is a lot to say and that must be addressed, "they continued through the same media.

Obviously, the concept of digitally filming the meeting is made possible by the technology we all have available.

However, it still comes with some challenges, like stars trying to talk to each other.

At this time, it has not been decided that this is how things will proceed, but if so, it would not be the only program to do so.

Not long ago, Andy Cohen announced that the episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion will also be filmed digitally.



