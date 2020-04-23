The mayor of the city of South Korea resigns in the #MeToo case

SEOUL, South Korea – The mayor of South Korea's second-largest city resigned Thursday after admitting to his sexual misconduct, the last prominent South Korea to fall when the #MeToo movement has spread through this dominated society. by men.
Oh Ke-don, the mayor of the metropolitan city of Busan, in the extreme south-east of South Korea, has been under pressure to resign since a public official accused him of sexually assaulting her in his office.
"I made unnecessary physical contact with the person during a short five-minute meeting," Oh said during a press conference on Thursday, bowing deeply to the cameras and holding back tears.
"I realized that this could amount to sexual assault," he added. "Regardless of the severity of my act, I admit that it cannot be forgiven."
"I apologize to the victim and will live the rest of my life in regret," he added.
An election will be held next April to choose Mr. Oh's replacement.
Women's rights groups have been demanding Mr. Oh's resignation after the unidentified victim reported his case to them.
Busan, with a population of 3.5 million, is the second largest city in South Korea, only Seoul is larger, and it is politically conservative. Oh, 71, he became the first left-wing candidate to win the post of mayor of Busan when he and other candidates for President Moon Jae-in's Democratic Party swept the elections for big city mayors and provincial governors in 2018.
The #MeToo movement took over South Korea in January 2018, when Seo Ji-hyeon, a prosecutor, appeared on television to say that she had been groped at a funeral in 2010 by a male superior, who banished her to a job. dark after she filed a complaint.
The highest ranking prosecutor, Ahn Tae-geun was sentenced to two years in prison in January last year for abuse of power. (He could not be charged with sexual assault because the three-year statute of limitations had expired.) But in January, the Supreme Court ordered a lower court to reconsider Mr. Ahn's sentence.
Mr. Ahn resigned and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for raping his former secretary.
The decision by the two women to go public with their allegations was, at the time, extraordinary for South Korea, where men dominate the upper echelons of a strictly hierarchical society and victims of sexual violence often remain silent for fear of shame and retaliation.