"The Masked Singer" will air on Tubi, Fox's free streaming service – Deadline

Unscripted monster episodes The masked singer It will air on Tubi, Fox Corp.'s free ad-supported service, the companies announced.

Tubi, whose acquisition by Fox closed on Monday, will add the first two seasons of the competition series to its platform starting Thursday night. As for the episodes of the current season, the plan is to put them on Tubi at least a week after their broadcasts on Fox. The show is already airing on Hulu the day after linear and also VOD through television providers of payment.

"Tubi viewers can revisit their favorite performances or discover the stars behind the mask for the first time," said Adam Lewinson, director of content for Tubi. "This is the first of many new initiatives that we will seek with Fox."

After initially remaining neutral during the broadcast wars, Fox chose to pay $ 440 million in cash for Tubi, a bid for the continued growth of streaming, particularly video-on-demand with advertising (AVOD). Tubi has reported 25 million active users, and reported having 163 million viewing hours in December of his 20,000 movie and TV titles.

AVOD offers traditional television programmers the opportunity to reach cable cutters or cable populations, populations that have lowered overall ratings and threatened advertising revenue in recent years. Growth in the sector spurred Viacom's purchase of Pluto TV, as well as Comcast's acquisition of Xumo and the plan to make a free, ad-supported tier a key element of Peacock, the fledgling broadcast effort. from NBCUniversal.

"We are delighted to do The masked singer available to an even broader audience through Tubi, "said Rob Wade, president of FOX Entertainment's Alternative Entertainment and Specials."The masked singer it is an important piece of our growing intellectual property stable; and this agreement is an excellent example of our strategy to identify significant opportunities for our content and develop its value. "

The masked singer It is the main attraction of television, with an average of 15 million viewers on all platforms. It is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, presented by Nick Cannon, and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke.