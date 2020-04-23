‘The Masked Singer’ tops Wednesday, ‘SEAL Team’ and ‘S.W.A.T’ Tick Up – Deadline

The masked singer We saw a boost from last week's spectacular chant to win on Wednesday. The incognito singing competition scored 2.0 in adults 18-49 and 7.88 million viewers. This led to the premiere of The masked singer after the show After the mask which delivered a 1.4 in the demo and 5.52 million viewers.

On CBS, the night started with Survivor Staying stable with a rating of 1.5 and 8.10 million viewers. Seal team It marked to match its peak season on the demo with 0.8 and 5.91 million viewers, marking its highest audience in over a year. SMASH. It also had a good night, reaching 0.6 on the demo and outperforming its audience since December with 4.80 million viewers.

ABC held steady on the demo with The goldbergs (0.8, 4.27M), American housewife (0.6, 3.04M) and Single parents (0.5, 2.39M). In the meantime, Schooled (0.6, 3.04M) and Who wants to be a millionaire? (0.5, 3.67M) dipped a tenth.

Last but not least, The CW approved their Wednesday night to air the special Harry and Meghan: a real rebellion (0.1, 1.14M).