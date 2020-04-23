The man who kidnapped Tekashi 69 is also asking that the same judge in his case be released early due to COVID-19 concerns.

Chile, everyone and his mother request to be released from prison, due to COVID-19, and Tekashi's kidnapper 69, Anthony Ellison, is one of them.

According to All Hip Hop, the suspected gang member Nine Trey is requesting his early release because he is a "vulnerable individual,quot; and his asthma puts him at risk, while he is detained in the MCC prison in Manhattan.

In a statement obtained from Deveraux Cannick, Ellison's attorney says:

Anthony Ellison is a "vulnerable individual,quot;. You have an asthmatic condition. During his incarceration at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), the Bureau of Prisons provided him with two inhalers to help him with his asthmatic conditions, ”he shared.

Given the COVID-19 outbreak at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), Anthony's health and well-being are in grave danger, "he continued.

Also according to All Hip Hop, Ellison has been an honest prisoner and has also been educating himself.

"Ellison has completed numerous self-help programs, including an anger management class and a music appreciation class."

The convicted kidnapper also received the support of his counselor at MCC, which is why his attorney requests that his mother, who is also a New York police officer, be released on bail of $ 100,000.

Tekashi and Ellison have the same judge, Judge Paul Engelmayer. As we previously reported, it launched Tekashi just a few weeks ago.

In addition, other suspected Nine Trey members have requested an early release, Kintea "Kooda B,quot; McKenzie and Faheem "Cripp,quot; Walker. McKenzie was granted an early release, but violated his stipulations with a house party, and is now awaiting sentencing. Walker's request was denied.

As previously reported, Anthony Ellison (Harv) and his co-defendant Aljermiah Mack (Nuke) were convicted of kidnapping Tekashi 69. In the images obtained by the police, the rapper is seen pleading with Ellison and Mack to spare his life. Tekashi offered to pay the duo $ 100k. Eventually he would escape by jumping into a car at random.

We will keep you updated, Roomies.

