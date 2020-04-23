Home Entertainment The man sings Tupac and shoots weapons from the UK Penthouse on...

The man sings Tupac and shoots weapons from the UK Penthouse on IG! (Graphic video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A London man of Nigerian descent was arrested yesterday after a clash with British Special Forces, MTO News reported. Police say the man was firing weapons from his attic balcony while singing songs from Tupac.

And the man recorded a video of himself carrying his weapons, and broadcast it live on Instagram.

(See previous video)

The incident took place in an exclusive neighborhood in Chatham, UK. And the man who shot, stayed inside a billionaire attic.

Police believe the man was intoxicated with some type of drug. Fortunately, he was detained without incident. Here are some photos and videos of the police arresting the man:

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©