The man sings Tupac and shoots weapons from the UK Penthouse on IG! (Graphic video)

A London man of Nigerian descent was arrested yesterday after a clash with British Special Forces, MTO News reported. Police say the man was firing weapons from his attic balcony while singing songs from Tupac.

And the man recorded a video of himself carrying his weapons, and broadcast it live on Instagram.

(See previous video)

The incident took place in an exclusive neighborhood in Chatham, UK. And the man who shot, stayed inside a billionaire attic.

Police believe the man was intoxicated with some type of drug. Fortunately, he was detained without incident. Here are some photos and videos of the police arresting the man:

The man, whom police did not identify for MTO News, is likely to face a substantial prison sentence.

The United Kingdom has some of the most severe gun laws in the world. The penalty for possession of any type of firearm without a certificate is a maximum of 14 years in prison and an unlimited fine.