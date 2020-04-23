The Italian meeting of the Bergamo Film Festival indefinitely postpones the 38th edition – Deadline

The Bergamo Film Meeting Italian Film Festival, which was scheduled for May 23 and 31, was postponed indefinitely due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said "they had no choice but to wait for the situation to improve" in a press release today.

The event, which screened 178 films last year and was slated to launch a new section of the industry in 2020, was originally slated for March, but was moved to revised dates in May due to continued movie closings and restrictions on public meetings. Now it says it should be delayed again until a new unspecified date.

"We are also looking forward to hearing the decisions our supporting institutions will make to safeguard the future of the Bergamo Film Meeting, to enable us to get through this challenging year, which we hope will soon see a transition," he said today. read. “Many other festivals in Italy and the rest of Europe are in the same situation. The entire audiovisual sector, which consists of companies, cultural organizations and hundreds of thousands of workers, is paying a very high price for the emergency. ”

Italy has been particularly affected by the pandemic, registering more than 180,000 positive cases and 25,085 deaths: the death toll is the highest in Europe.