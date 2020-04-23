The insect population of Earth is reduced by 27% in 30 years.

KENSINGTON, MD. – The world has lost more than a quarter of its land insects in the past 30 years, according to researchers whose overall study of global insect decline paints a disturbing but more nuanced problem than previous research.

From bees and other pollinators crucial to the world's food supply to butterflies beautifying places, insects are disappearing at a rate of just under 1% a year, with much variation from place to place, study finds published in Science magazine on Thursday.

That's a smaller population decline than found by some smaller localized studies, sparking fear of an apocalypse called an insect. But it still adds to something "terribly alarming," said entomologist Roel van Klink of the German Center for Integrative Biology, the study's lead author.

"The decline in orders for insects on land is staggering," said Nick Haddad, a butterfly expert at Michigan State University, who was not part of the study. “The continued decline on earth at this rate will be catastrophic for ecological systems and for humans. Insects are pollinators, natural enemies of pests, decomposers, and are also critical to the functioning of all ecosystems on Earth. "

Decline in insects is worst in North America, especially in the Midwestern United States and parts of Europe, but the decline appears to have stabilized in the US. USA In recent years, the study said it brought together previous research on more than 10,000 species with data from 1,676 locations.

The Midwest lost 4% of its errors a year. The big global losses appear to be around urban and suburban areas and farmland, where insects are losing their food and habitat, van Klink said.

Entomologist Douglas Tallamy of the University of Delaware, who was not part of the study, said he would drive through the Midwest, where there were supposed to be many butterflies and other insects, but would only see corn and soybeans in an insect desert.

Some outside scientists said the results made sense, but were concerned that the study lacked research and data from some large areas, such as the tropics and Africa.

Co-author Ann Swengel, a citizen scientist who has tracked butterflies for more than 30 years, recalled that when she was driving around Wisconsin a few decades ago, she "looked in a field and saw all these sulfur butterflies." I can't think of the last time I saw him. "

The study detailed quite different losses from one place to another and from one decade to another. That tells scientists that "we are not looking for a single stressor or we are not looking for a global phenomenon that is stressing insects the same way," said University of Connecticut insect expert David Wagner, who did not was part of the study. . What is happening, he said, is "absolutely intolerable."

Van Klink found no link to climate change in the loss of insects. But he did see a general theme of progressive urbanization, which absorbs the land where insects live and eat, and the general loss of habitat due to agriculture that removes weeds and flower insects.

While land insects were declining, freshwater insects such as May flies, dragonflies, and mosquitoes are increasing by more than 1% a year, the study found. That is faster than terrestrial insects disappeared. But those thriving freshwater insects are a small percentage of insects in the world.

That improvement in freshwater species, probably because rivers and streams became cleaner, shows hope, the scientists said.

Swengel said she saw another sign of hope on a cloudy day last year in Wisconsin: She and her husband counted 3,848 monarchs, reflecting recent local efforts to improve the habitat of the colorful migratory butterfly.

"It was absolutely magnificent," he said. "It's not too late."

