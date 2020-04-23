Home Entertainment The former star of & # 39; The Chi & # 39;...

The former star of & # 39; The Chi & # 39; Jason Mitchell Arrested for Ecstasy, Weed, and Possession of Guns!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Jason Mitchell, a former Showtime The Chi star, was arrested for ecstasy, marijuana, and gun possession in Mississippi.

Mitchell was fired from the hit show after being accused of sexual misconduct, and it appears the star may have resorted to selling drugs to pay the bill.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©