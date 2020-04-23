The former star of & # 39; The Chi & # 39; Jason Mitchell Arrested for Ecstasy, Weed, and Possession of Guns!

Jason Mitchell, a former Showtime The Chi star, was arrested for ecstasy, marijuana, and gun possession in Mississippi.

Mitchell was fired from the hit show after being accused of sexual misconduct, and it appears the star may have resorted to selling drugs to pay the bill.

According to court records obtained by The Blast, the actor was arrested on Wednesday around 2:27 p.m. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office took him on four felony charges, including; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (marijuana), weapon, possession of an offender (Glock19), weapon, possession of an offender (mini Draco) and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (ecstasy).

He was released just over five hours later.

Mitchell was also kicked out of the West Netflix Desperados, following allegations made by Tiffany Boone. Subsequently, the claims led to his agency and management team abandoning him.

Mitchell has always maintained his innocence.