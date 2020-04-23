The-Dream Launching OnlyFans to promote the album

The-Dream has announced that it will launch an OnlyFans account to help promote the new album, SXTP4.

"S / O @OnlyFans and all the beautiful ladies involved! We launched a page dedicated to Baby Album of the Year! 😏" she tweeted. "Continue to view this content gratiseeee 👀 # SXTP4https: //onlyfans.com/the-dream,quot;

According to Billboard, The-Dream will allow fans to choreograph their latest songs.

The first video will feature dancer Kayla Marie who will slowly go to the singer's outstanding project "Wee Hours,quot;. The media reports that it will also incorporate its base into the mix over time.

He won't appear in the videos, unlike Love & Hip Hop: New York star Safaree, who announced that he had launched an OnlyFans account, charging fans $ 9.99 a month to view explicit photos of himself.

His new project is a continuation of his trio of 2018 mixes Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2 and 3.