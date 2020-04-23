The death toll in Ecuador during the outbreak is one of the worst in the world

QUITO, Ecuador – With bodies left on the sidewalks, slumped in wheelchairs, packed in cardboard coffins, and stacked by hundreds in morgues, it is clear that Ecuador has been devastated by the coronavirus.
But the epidemic is even worse than many people in the country realize.
The number of deaths in Ecuador during the outbreak was 15 times greater than the official number of Covid-19 deaths reported by the government, according to an analysis of mortality data by The New York Times.
The numbers suggest that the South American country is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks in the world.
The figures provide a clear indication of the damage the virus can cause to developing countries, where it can quickly overwhelm healthcare systems and even the government's ability to keep track of how many people are falling ill.
"There were people dying at the doors of our clinics and we had no way of helping them," said Marcelo Castillo, head of an intensive care unit in a private hospital. "Mothers, husbands, asking for tears for a bed, because," you are doctors and you have to help us. "
An astonishing number of people, about 7,600 more this year, died in Ecuador from March 1 to April 15 than the average in recent years, according to an analysis of official death registration data from The Times.
That increase contrasts with the number of deaths the government has officially attributed to the coronavirus: 503 people before April 15.
Mortality data in the midst of a pandemic is inaccurate and could change. Additional deaths include those from Covid-19, as well as from other causes, including people who could not be treated in hospitals flooded with patients with coronavirus.
But the data points to a huge and sudden increase in deaths. The number of people who died in Ecuador three times more than usual during the first two weeks of April, when the number of sick people reached a peak, an extraordinary increase that exceeds the increases observed in similar data for Spain and the United Kingdom.
Ecuador's embattled government, which is also grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades, acknowledged at the start of the outbreak that its official mortality figures fell short of reality.
"We know that both the number of infections and the number of deaths are falling short," Ecuador's President Lenín Moreno said in a public speech on April 2. "Reality always exceeds the number of tests and the speed of attention." medical services, he said.
There has been an increase in infections in the province that includes the commercial capital of Ecuador, Guayaquil, where residents are believed to have brought the virus home after visiting Spain.
In Guayaquil, deaths during the first two weeks of April were eight times higher than usual, the data indicates, a much larger increase than in New York City, where deaths were four times higher in recent weeks. .
Within weeks of the first case in Guayaquil being identified, hospitals overflowed and burial systems collapsed in the face of overwhelming demand, leaving corpses piled on the streets and pushing families to bury loved ones in cardboard coffins. .
While the images shocked Latin America and the world, the true scale of the crisis has been largely obscured by the government's limited ability to determine who has the virus, a situation exacerbated by the global shortage of evidence and other materials said Cynthia Viteri, mayor of Guayaquil. .
"We will never know what the real number is, because there is no evidence," said Viteri.
In early April, the government created a task force to deal with the precipitous escalation in the number of bodies that needed attention in Guayaquil. At the peak of the crisis, the team collected and authorized the burial of five times as many bodies as would normally be buried in the city on any given day.
The wave of deaths is even more disturbing because it is impossible to explain. There is no obvious reason why Ecuador is more devastated than other countries. Its population is relatively young, and most people live in rural areas, both factors that should reduce risk, said Jenny García, a demographer who studies Latin America at the National Institute for Demographic Studies in France.
That mystery is reflected in the uneven consequences of the pandemic worldwide, raising questions that no one has been able to answer. Are some places lucky? Unknown local factors lead to dramatic differences?
Medical workers in Guayaquil and local residents who have lost loved ones described the despair that swept through the city during the peak of the epidemic in early April. The virus spread through the bustling port city of three million inhabitants with disconcerting speed, particularly hitting the luxurious suburban residential community of Samborondón and the working class district of Febres Cordero.
"I fall asleep with anxiety, not because I fear the infection, I don't really think about it, but because of the overload," said Dr. Castillo, who works in an intensive care unit in Samborondón.
At another city hospital, Dr. Teodoro Maldonado Carbo, a doctor who declined to give his name because he was asked not to speak to the media, described what he said were scenes from a horror movie.
There were bodies in wheelchairs, on stretchers and on the floor in the emergency area, he said. The smell was such that the staff refused to enter.
Several of his colleagues became ill and waited in wheelchairs for patients to die, hoping that he would be given the opportunity to use a ventilator.
The increase in deaths caused chaos and anger outside hospitals and morgues, as grieving families struggled to retrieve the bodies of family members or to collect their death certificates. In the city's poorer neighborhoods, some residents said they had to wait up to six days in the 90-degree heat for emergency services to collect the bodies of deceased family members and neighbors.
Darío Figueroa, a maintenance man, said he dressed in a homemade protective suit made from garbage bags and spent nearly 12 hours searching for his mother's body in the morgue at the Guasmo Sur hospital in Guayaquil in late March.
He said there were hundreds of decomposing bodies piled up in piles, like bags of potatoes or rice.
"The stench was insufferable," he said. “The morgue was full, as were the corridors: they were very long and full of corpses. The waiting room was littered with corpses.
Figueroa said he finally buried his mother five days after her death from respiratory symptoms. He died on arrival at the hospital without being tested for the virus.
A government-ordered national blockade in mid-March appears to be paying off as official infection rates have stabilized. The deaths also fell sharply in Guayaquil last week. Official figures show that 128 died on April 15 in Guayas, the province that includes Guayaquil. That's less than 614 on April 1.
Despite the respite, Moreno, the president, said that the country faces one of its most difficult moments in its 200-year history, since the economic cost of the pandemic has been exacerbated by the collapse of export earnings, the ruptures in the main countries of the country. pipelines and massive external debt payments.
Now he faces a difficult choice between keeping a paralyzed economy closed longer or risking a resurgence of the virus.
Under pressure from business groups, Moreno said this week that he is considering relaxing the shutdown and allowing some industries to return to work. The news was greeted with anxiety in Guayaquil, where many residents are torn between a desire to return to work and a fear of reliving the chaos of the past few weeks.
"The pandemic is not over," said Gina Mendoza, a Guayaquil nurse who has recently recovered from the coronavirus. "We are afraid of what could happen."