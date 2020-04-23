The Battelle machine that can disinfect the N95 has arrived in Colorado

Amid a national shortage of critical personal protective equipment needed to keep healthcare workers safe as they fight the new coronavirus, Colorado is importing a new tool designed to disinfect masks so they can be reused.

The Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System, which was installed Thursday at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Brighton, can disinfect up to 80,000 N95 respirators every day, the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center said in a statement. of press.

Colorado received approval for two systems, and authorities are working to find a location for the second, according to the press release.

Decontamination systems use vapor phase hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate N95 respirators from biological contaminants, including SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19. A single respirator can be reused up to 20 times without degradation, state health officials said.

All health care personnel are eligible for free decontamination, including emergency medical services personnel, nurses, doctors, therapists, dentists, and more.

The state provided step-by-step instructions on how to register:

To clean N95 respirators, healthcare providers must first complete an enrollment form at battelle.org/decon.

Battelle will return an email with links to the Battelle enrollment agreement, instructions and contact point.

The member will receive a three-digit code, which must be written on respirators with a permanent marker.

Respirators must be clean, free of blood, mucus, makeup, lip balm, etc. All masks should be placed in a single plastic bag, with the bag tied when full. Dirty masks will be discarded. The bag must be placed in a second plastic bag that must be cleaned with disinfectant.

Respirators must be placed in a shipping box and labeled with the three digit code and a biohazard label.

The affiliate contacts a sender to coordinate collection and delivery.

More instructions can be found here.

As states across the county faced a severe mask shortage during the pandemic, the Ohio Food and Drug Administration approved that the Ohio-based Battelle company disinfect the masks. The company has now deployed machines and workers to disinfect masks in New York City, Boston, Illinois, Washington State, and Ohio.

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.