The 7 safest picks in the NFL Draft in 2020, from Chase Young to Jonathan Taylor

An easy conclusion that can be reached after examining the results of the NFL Draft years after the elections are held is one of pessimism. Many players selected early in the process do not meet expectations. Many teams run into robberies in later rounds. Do these talent testers know what the hell they're doing or are they just throwing darts?

The answer: yes and no. Preliminary decisions made by NFL teams and their scouting departments are over-calculated, but the truth is, the teams for the most part are shots in the dark. Perhaps the player will click on the outline of his new coaching staff and thrive in the environment around him, get along with his teammates and enjoy the new life situation in which he was forced. Or maybe it won't.

While these intangible factors will affect the future of the 255 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, a handful can be considered a "safe,quot; pick for the teams that take them. In other words, for a variety of reasons, the likelihood of them becoming a failure in the NFL is slim.

Referring to our great 2020 NFL Draft Whiteboard, which ranks the top 100 players in the class, below are the seven prospects with the best qualities of what you see is what you get. Naturally, the list includes some of the best players available.

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

SN Big Board Ranking: No. 1

As SN Bill's Bill Bender writes, the term "generational talent,quot; is not used lightly, and those are the words used to describe this phenomenon from a defensive end of the state of Ohio.

Young is the top clear prospect playing an especially valuable position, and most are convinced that his impact will be similar to that of Joey Bosa with the Chargers, Myles Garrett with the Browns, and Nick Bosa with the 49ers, to name a few recent ones. Draft shots in position.

As for the team that will land on "The Predator," Peter King of NBC Sports reports that "no one in (his) sphere believes that (Redskins coach) Ron Rivera will do anything more than log into the secure Microsoft Teams channel. of the NFL when Washington is on the clock and enters Chase Young, Ohio state. "

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Classification on the Great Board of SN: No. 2

If a team is concerned about the lack of clarity regarding the exact position Simmons will play in the NFL, that team frankly doesn't deserve such a shocking defender. Are you an outside linebacker? An internal linebacker? A security? A nickel corner? A rover?

All of those questions can be answered with another question: who cares?

Simmons is a 6-3, 240-pound beast who can run as a defensive back and, when asked to, rush the quarterback as effectively as a full-time pass runner. More importantly, he is good at soccer, a trait often overshadowed by tangible factors like size and speed. For a player with so much natural physical ability, being really good at football should be all that matters.

As for Simmons' position, a smart team will not define his role. It will change week to week depending on the opponent of that team.

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

SN Big Board Ranking: No. 4

Brown can be considered a safe choice because of the position he plays and the fact that he has the traits necessary to succeed in the NFL in that position. If a defensive tackle can play with consistent effort in all three losses and be just as effective with quickness rushing the passer and enduring power against the run, he will almost always have a good to excellent career.

Those are the traits that define Brown, who basically lived in the SEC camps for four years while in Auburn. While his powerful pass-rush movements are impressive, that consistency mentioned above might be his best attribute. It seems to give each play the maximum effort it deserves, which is useful considering that any play can change a game.

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

SN Big Board Ranking: No. 5

Because many factors affect a quarterback's ability to succeed in the NFL, one has to be very good to be considered a safe choice. That's why the Bengals face the biggest obvious of a No. 1 overall draft pick that involves a passer since the Colts first selected Andrew Luck overall in 2012.

While building the best season we've seen of a college quarterback, Burrow in 2019 proved he is as perfect as a quarterback prospect can be. Of course, his breakup at LSU didn't come until game coordinator Joe Brady (now the Panthers' offensive coordinator) came to open the offense. Which means the pressure will be on Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor and his staff to continue developing a player who went from throwing 16 touchdowns as a junior to 60 touchdowns as a senior.

Since a player seems to be endowed with the kind of natural talent that allows him to make playing such a difficult position seem so easy, that's a good problem for an NFL coaching staff.

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

SN Big Board Ranking: No. 21

A team looking to prioritize the selection of a linebacker without a ball in this draft will have an easy option to make. The 12 great players that Murray has addressed in the past three years can easily explain why.

Whether closing on ball carriers, covering receivers, or rushing the passer, Murray rushes to his destination, erasing whoever is the opponent once he gets there. Like Simmons, Murray is a defensive game player who simply benefits from being a good physical, intellectual, and instinctive soccer player. Whatever he was in the university, he will be in the professionals.

César Ruiz, C, Michigan

SN Big Board Ranking: No. 36

An inside offensive lineman who dominated in a Power 5 conference can generally be considered a safe choice in the NFL Draft, and Ruiz is the best player of its kind in the 2020 class. For a center, specifically, awareness and consistency. Ruiz's plays make it an easy option for a team looking to replace the center of their line (looking at you, Cowboys).

Leaving aside intangible factors, Ruiz's combination of power and athleticism will allow him to thrive on any type of blocking scheme.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

SN Big Board Ranking: No. 39

Taylor might not be the best runner in the 2020 class; we won't know for a few years. But an NFL team should be confident in what it's getting from the Wisconsin product, more than, say, DeAndre Swift of Georgia or J.K. from Ohio State. Dobbins If those two are selected before Taylor, he will slide to a place where the value for the team will be ideal, especially for a running back.

The team that recruits Taylor will get, at a minimum, a fast and strong runner who doesn't waste time / space with unnecessary movements. If there are 6 yards available, for example, Taylor will pick them up. And if it doesn't break for more, it will at least keep your legs pumping and move forward as you tackle it.

Yes, Taylor will need to focus on ball safety in the NFL, but the foundation for a strong running back who can also contribute in the passing game is in place.