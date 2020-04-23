Thailand's tourist drought leaves room for shy marine mammals

BANGKOK – It is rare to see a threatened species of marine mammal in shallow water in southern Thailand, but thanks to travel restrictions that have stripped tourist destinations of crowds, a large group of dugongs have made their presence known. .

Video footage of drones released by the National Park Department shows a herd of 30-person dugongs on Wednesday off the island of Libong in Trang province. They fed on seaweed and occasionally surfaced to breathe.

Naturalists report that other marine animals are also taking advantage of the tourist slump that is leaving coastal regions calm and undisturbed.

Human intrusion and marine pollution have made dugong sightings in southern Thailand rare in recent years.

"It is quite unusual," marine scientist Thon Thamrongnawasawat told The Associated Press on Thursday when asked about the dugongs. "This species of mammal is very sensitive to speedboats and people. When they leave, they feel free to gather in a large group and approach the shore. "

Dugongs, closely related to the manatee or sea cow, are officially classified as vulnerable. They can grow up to 3.4 meters (11 feet) in length. Thailand's population is estimated to be around 250. A record number of dugongs were found last year in Thai waters.

Her fate caught the eye last June after images of Thai veterinarians circulated hugging a sick dugong baby and feeding her milk and seaweed.

Despite the care, he died two months later. An autopsy found a large amount of plastic debris in his intestines that had caused gastritis and blood infection.

Thon said there were also reports this week of large schools of sharks unusually approaching the coast in various locations in southern Thailand, and a sighting of a herd of false killer whales.

The video of the rangers on Phi Phi Island shows 70-100 blacktip sharks in the shallow waters of the Maya Bay, which became famous in Leonardo DiCaprio's movie "The Beach,quot;. The bay was closed to tourists in June 2018 for ecological recovery, and the entire island's national park has been closed since March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Park rangers also counted 10 to 15 false killer whales, another protected species, near the popular tourist island of Koh Lanta, the first time they were seen in that area.