Telecom: the body of telecommunications infrastructure providers urges states to cut energy rates – Latest news

Telecommunications infrastructure providers body Taipa said on Thursday that it has written to state governments seeking a reduction in the electricity rate on Maharashtra lines as a relief measure for the industry amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MSERC) has reduced the electricity rate by 10 to 15 percent to boost the state's industrial and commercial sector and announced several other relief measures, according to the statement from the Suppliers Association Tower and Infrastructure (Taipa).

Taipa, whose members include Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers, ATC, etc., said that infrastructure companies have installed more than five lakh towers that support around 100 million subscribers, ensuring smooth telecommunications connectivity in the country.



He said that the seamless operations of the telecommunications infrastructure comprising telecommunication towers are necessary to ensure uninterrupted connectivity throughout the day to support work from home, the delivery of various critical services and maintain communication across the state, even for those involved in coronavirus rescue and prevention operations. on various levels

"Therefore, at this critical juncture, the requirement of having that kind of support is necessary at a time when the country is going through one of the most debilitating epidemics in the form of COVID-19," Taipa said.

The industry body has written letters to 26 states and two union territories seeking help. This includes all the northeast states, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, etc.

"We believe that our presentation would deserve kind consideration and we look forward to your support in taking a progressive step for the benefit of consumers such as Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers (IP-1) by supplying electricity at the lowest rates for telecommunication tower operations. in all states in view of the current situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak, "said Taipa Director General TR Dua.

The industry body said the relief on the Maharashtra government line will support telecommunication infrastructure providers in view of the current situation as the use of telecommunication services and telecommunication infrastructure (telecommunication towers) It has multiplied, requiring an uninterrupted supply and much more electricity for all-day connectivity.