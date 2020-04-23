Telecom: telecommunications industry in talks with states and local authorities to open charging points – Latest news

The telecommunications industry is in talks with district and local authorities in all states to open prepaid charging centers following recent orders from the Interior Ministry, and expects these outlets to start opening in a day or so. The Association of Cellular Operators of India (COAI) has also written to several states, urging them to issue "required instructions in the state / UT to allow & # 39; mobile recharge retailers & # 39; to open their outlets to offer telecommunications services to the public, "and also issue passes for the movement of select personnel who manage these points of sale.

"In addition, to serve these points of sale, passes must be issued for select employees / staff and distributors of Telecommunications Service Providers (TSP)," COAI said in similarly drafted letters addressed to the chief secretaries of states. .

COAI CEO Rajan Mathews said telecommunications companies are collaborating with local authorities to identify and finalize the list of locations where outlets can be reopened.

"We are working with local administration and operators to identify locations, because individual geographies have different hot spots and green areas. Therefore, it may not be a one-size-fits-all approach."

"State by state, depending on the severity of the problem and how much they are ready to open, our operators are working with them to identify the appropriate locations that can be started. Then of course this should also be communicated to customers," he said. Mathews.

He added that operators expect the charging points to start opening in about a day, as discussions are already underway at the state level.

Earlier this week, the Union Home Office allowed stores opening educational books and electric fans, senior assistant home services, and utilities, including charging facilities for prepaid mobile phones, during the lock in progress.

The telecommunications industry had been pushing for retail charging points to open, in particular to help mobile phone users recharge.

India decided to extend the closure restrictions until May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed 681 lives and infected more than 21,393 people in the country.



During the first phase of the blockade, telecom operators announced benefits for low-income prepaid users to help them overcome the current crisis.

Last week, Vodafone Idea announced the extension of the incoming service to 90 million low-income prepaid customers, using feature phones, until May 3.

Bharti Airtel also said it will extend the validity of 30 million low-income prepaid customers until May 3.

Reliance Jio has announced that all Jio users will continue to receive incoming calls. This will not only benefit low-income users, but also those who cannot recharge during these difficult times.

Meanwhile, telecoms companies have also activated multiple channels, including ATMs, post offices, supermarkets, and pharmacies, as well as digital channels, to allow mobile users to recharge.