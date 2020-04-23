Tekashi's 6ix9ine mom Sara Molina says 6ix9ine is a "dead dad,quot;

Tekashi 6ix9ine's personal life is reportedly in danger. Hot New Hip Hop earlier today reported that his baby mom Sara Molina accused him of being a dead father after his release from prison. Also, she claims that the rapper has completely rejected his daughter from his life.

Before Tekashi 6ix9ine was jailed on very serious charges, Sara Molina was already tearing him apart on social media. Around the time of his court battle, Sara accused him of ignoring his little daughter.

In other words, it really isn't surprising that these claims are back at the forefront because of their history. As previously reported, Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, 23, was released from prison just a few weeks ago, and since then, he has been busy making new tracks for an upcoming album.

Hot New Hip Hop claims the rapper has even been throwing stacks of money at himself, while at the same time ignoring his daughter, or at least that's what Sara has claimed. Sara claims that Tekashi has shown no interest in her daughter, a TMZ report revealed.

Sara Molina said in the past that she did not believe that Daniel would be the best father in the world, but she always thought that at least she would put a little effort into her son's life and education. This supposedly has not yet materialized.

The TMZ report also suggested that the rapper's mother has been paying close attention to Saraiyah, however, since then she has cut off Mr. Hernández's contact after his release from the federal penitentiary where he remained for months.

Sources who spoke to the media claimed that Tekashi assumed responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic. He allegedly claimed that the pandemic prevents him from seeing his daughter. This is not hard to believe considering that many of the airlines do not operate as they normally do.

As previously noted, Tekashi 6ix9ine was convicted and sentenced last year for federal crimes, including organized crime, among other very serious charges. He cooperated with authorities and reduced his sentence at the request of prosecutors.



