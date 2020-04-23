Tekashi 6ix9ine's Baby Baby is accusing him of being an absent parent, reportedly due to COVID-19

It has been a few weeks since Tekashi 6ix9ine received an early release from prison due to the spread of COVID-19. However, it appears that he has not yet seen his daughter.

According to TMZTekashi's baby mom Sara Molina told them that Tekashi has shown no interest in reconnecting with his daughter Saraiyah since his release. She reportedly states that she did not expect him to suddenly change, but is still disappointed in his absence.

However, Sara says that Tekashi's mother is actively working to maintain a bond with her daughter. Sara says her mother has been in contact for over a month and that she has also seen her daughter in person.

Sara claimed that before her release, Tekashi contacted her mother (Sara's mother) to establish a neutral place for her mother to meet Saraiyah. However, Sara reportedly claims that just before he was released, his mother stopped communicating.

According to reports, sources connected to Tekashi told TMZ that the only reason he hasn't connected with his daughter yet is because he wants everything with COVID-19 to be controlled first.

Tekashi allegedly claims that Sara wants to go back to him and reportedly believes he is using his daughter as a ploy to reunite. The source reportedly told the site that he is eager to reach a custody agreement in court.

Meanwhile, Sara says her mother can still visit her daughter.

Like us previously He was reportedly released earlier this month and will complete the remainder of his house arrest sentence after the judge found that he poses no danger to the community.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/04/23/tekashi-6ix9ine-accused-absentee-father-dad-baby-mama-coronavirus-release/