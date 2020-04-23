Tekashi 69 reportedly seeks permission to record music video in his backyard

Roommates, while we've been keeping things at home, it seems like Tekashi 69 has set his sights on a musical comeback. At least that's what it looks like after his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, filed a motion to get permission to let him into his own backyard to record music videos. Since the release of Tekashi, it is rumored that he has been waiting for a return of music.

He scoffed at the idea multiple times, but XXL reports that he has two albums on the way. One in English and the other in Spanish. Which is not very far from the music he has done in the past, collaborating with Reggaeton artist Anuel AA on his hit song & # 39; Bebe & # 39 ;. Although there is no information on what song Tekashi 69 is asking to record a video, it is clear that backyard will be the place. Watch the video below with details:

Along with the news of his upcoming music video, it seems like Tekashi 69 is still teasing people the wrong way. One of the people is his ex-girlfriend Sara Molina, who wasted no time in saying that Tekashi has been an absent father before and during his prison term. Sara claims that Tekashi lives with his mother and girlfriend and has saved little or no expense when it comes to them, but has been unable to communicate with his daughter.

Roommates, now that we know that Tekashi really has plans for a comeback, are they here for it? Obviously touring can be a problem, but will you see his new music? Let us know your thoughts and whether 2020 may be Tekashi's return year.

