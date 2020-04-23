Teen Mom & # 39; s Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge.

the Teen mom og The stars welcomed their first child into the world together this week. Cory is also the proud father of a daughter named Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

Cory took to Instagram to announce the couple's new bundle of joy, though the baby's name has yet to be shared.

"She's here!" Cory told the fans. "Everyone is safe, everyone is healthy. Taylor is fine, the baby is beautiful."

Fans were gearing up for big news this week when Cory joked on Twitter that a baby was coming.

"Quick update: Taylor is doing AWESOME, but it's time for the epidural injection," he shared on social media Wednesday morning. "So we should meet our daughters today 🙂 Thanks for all the support, guys."

This season in Teen mom og, viewers have had a preview of the couple's pregnancy trip. In fact, the most recent episode featured Cory revealing to Cheyenne that she was expecting a baby with Taylor.