Teen Mom & # 39; s Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge.
the Teen mom og The stars welcomed their first child into the world together this week. Cory is also the proud father of a daughter named Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd.
Cory took to Instagram to announce the couple's new bundle of joy, though the baby's name has yet to be shared.
"She's here!" Cory told the fans. "Everyone is safe, everyone is healthy. Taylor is fine, the baby is beautiful."
Fans were gearing up for big news this week when Cory joked on Twitter that a baby was coming.
"Quick update: Taylor is doing AWESOME, but it's time for the epidural injection," he shared on social media Wednesday morning. "So we should meet our daughters today 🙂 Thanks for all the support, guys."
This season in Teen mom og, viewers have had a preview of the couple's pregnancy trip. In fact, the most recent episode featured Cory revealing to Cheyenne that she was expecting a baby with Taylor.
"It is definitely a big, weird, mixed and dysfunctional family," Cheyenne previously shared with E! News. "In fact, I helped them plan their gender reveal and gave them all the vendors and places to call. People hear that and they say, 'Did you help your son's father plan for the gender reveal of his new son? ? and it sounds weird but it works for us. "
The MTV reality star and party planner added, "It would take our situation above hating ourselves one day. It may be strange for some people, but it works for us."
Regardless, Cory has been outspoken about her enthusiasm for starting a new chapter with Taylor that recently included moving in together.
"I am really excited to share this journey with you. All I ask of you is respect for Taylor, respect for me and, most importantly, respect for the baby. All I want is a healthy baby that becomes a very environment positive and surrounded by good energy and love. In the same way that I am raising Ryder, "he shared on Instagram. "This is a very exciting time for me and Taylor's families. I never thought that at 28 I would have two children, but here we are."
Teen mom og airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV
