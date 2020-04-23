TBT celebrity photos released this week

Kirsten Dunst remembering Virgin suicides This week's #ThrowbackThursday begins!
Kirsten Dunst celebrated the 20th anniversary of her film Virgin suicides Sharing this ethereal photo taken for the movie:
Jennifer Aniston announced that the cast of friends He would participate in the All In Challenge, through his next meeting special, by publishing this classic photo of them in the 90s:
Matthew Perry shared this photo of himself with his first improv group in the 80s:
In honor of the Queen's 94th birthday, Dame Joan Collins posted this photo of her meeting the Queen in the early 1980s:
While Prince Charles shared these photos of himself and the Queen (his entire life) in celebration of her birthday:
Cindy Crawford posted this photo from her first vacation with her husband, Rande Gerber, in 1994:
Billy Zane shared this Polaroid that he took from Leonardo DiCaprio during the filming of Titanic in 1996:
In celebration of her 46th birthday, Victoria Beckham posted this video, accompanied by the Spice Girls' "Who Do You Think You Are,quot;, filled with photos from when she was a girl:
John Stamos shared these GQ-worthy photos of himself taken in the 90s:
Katy Perry recalled her late kitty Kitty Purry by posting these photos of her holding her in the late 2000s:
In honor of her thirtieth birthday, Emma Watson shared this cute photo of herself when she was a little girl in the early 90s:
Dua Lipa posted this video clip of her enjoying the beach in the late 90s:
Naomi Campbell celebrated having Anna Wintour on her YouTube series, Unfiltered, sharing the cover of Vogue in September 1989, which was also his first cover for the US edition:
Sarah Michelle Gellar shared this quarantine meme of herself, featuring the microbangs she sported Buffy in the late 90s:
While Madonna released the cover of her first 1983 album, but with a twist since her face is covered in a mask:
Nick Kroll recalled one of the first commercials he made in 2004:
Paris Hilton shared this photo of herself and her sister Nicky in the early 90s:
In celebration of Earth Day, Janet Jackson shared this photo taken on the set of her 1997 music video for "Together Again,quot;:
Natalie Portman recalled when she was a guest star on Angie Tribeca in 2017:
Paul McCartney celebrated St. George's Day by sharing this photo of himself in the studio with George Harrison and George Martin in the early 1980s:
While Salma Hayek celebrated St. George's Day by posting photos of her alongside the two Georges in her life: George Clooney and Giorgio Armani:
Mariah Carey remembered Prince on the fourth anniversary of his death by posting this photo of the two at the Apollo Theater's 75th Anniversary Gala in 2009:
And finally, Vanessa Bryant shared this photo of herself and the late Kobe Bryant in the early 2000s to commemorate what would have been her 19th wedding anniversary:
