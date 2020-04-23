Taylor Swift criticizes the old label as they plan to release the live album tonight!

Taylor Swift has talked a lot about managing her catalog after Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta bought her old label. Although it seemed like the drama had reached a ceasefire once its Netflix documentary Miss American was released, it turns out this may be just the beginning.

Taylor refused to be silenced by "the man,quot; when she revealed that the great music wigs bought Big Machine Records and refused to let her buy her own music.

She revealed her goals to change the music industry when she covered Billboard magazine.

‘We have to think about how we handle the master recordings, because it is not. When I stood up and talked about this, I saw a lot of fans saying, 'Wait, the creators of this work don't own their work, ever?' I spent 10 years of my life trying to rigorously buy from my teachers and then I was denied that opportunity, and I don't want that to happen to another artist if I can help it. I want to at least raise my hand and say, 'This is something an artist should be able to get back in the course of their deal, not as a renegotiation ploy, and something artists should have the first right of rejection . to buy."

He also plans to return and re-record all of his songs to release under his new label.

Big Machine has decided to release a live album by Taylor Swift, something she calls a shameless money making during the COVID-29 pandemic.

The singer wrote, in part, in her Instagram story that: “ This recording is from a 2008 radio show I did when I was 18 years old. Big Machine has included the date as a 2017 release, but they're actually releasing it at midnight. & # 39;

She went on to say that she did not consent to doing this.

Ad

What do you think will be Taylor's next move against Big Machine?



Post views:

0 0