Taylor Swift criticizes former record label for lying about her old live performance

The singer of & # 39; Look What You Made Me Do & # 39; Mocks Scooter Braun and the new owners of Big Machine Records for releasing their old live performance and claiming it's much newer.

Taylor Swift He is relocating the bosses of his old record label again by releasing a 12-year-old live performance and claiming it's much more recent.

The pop star turned to Instagram on Thursday, April 23, 2020 after learning that a new Big Machine album, released Thursday night, was not recorded in 2017, as announced.

The I!" The singer wrote: "I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my old record label is releasing an & # 39; album & # 39; of my live performances tonight. This recording is from a 2008 radio show I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release, but it's actually going to be released tonight at midnight. "

Taylor added: "I am always honest with you about these things, so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me. It seems to me like (new Big Machine boss) Scooter braun and their financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $ 330 MILLION for my music was not exactly the right choice and they need money. "

"In my opinion … just another case of shameless greed in the coronavirus era. So tasteless, but very transparent."

Swift's battle with Big Machine and his former tag boss Scott Borchetta started last year 2019 when he sold the company and with it his teachers to Justin Bieber and Ariana GrandeScooter Braun's manager without consulting her. He then claimed that Borchetta and Braun had prohibited him from playing his old songs that were under contract with them. Their allegations were dismissed, and a medley of planned hits at the American Music Awards followed as planned.

Swift also made it clear that he plans to re-record all of the hits he had as a Big Machine artist once his contract expires with the label this year, and re-release them, rendering the original masters almost useless.