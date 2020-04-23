Tamar Barxton announces today a special edition of his series with David Adefeso, "Quarantine and couple,quot;

Tamar Braxton had the most exciting announcement for his IG fans and followers while everyone is in quarantine. You may already be aware of the fact that Tamar and David launched a new series on their YouTube channel called Quarantine and Coupled.

Today, a new episode will be unveiled, and Tamar gives his fans all the details about the exciting time they will be spending together. Check out his message below.

‘Don't miss out on tonight's fun with David and me during a very special Docked and Quarantined! We want YOU and your boo to be part of the show. What did you or your boo do to ruin the date night? Don't miss the chance to redo! With special guest: The official date of the night, hype! Breyon Prescott @ breyon.prescott @therealbreyonprescott Tonight is going to be epic! Text your submissions to (805) 387-2363 #Thursday #Coupled #Quarantined! "Tamar captioned her post.

Fans were really excited about this, and made sure this was for Tamar in the comment section.

A follower posted this message: "Oh Lawd is that Teddy Riley's over-the-top man," and someone else said, "Go to bed @tamarbraxton hahaha, I'm watching season 2 of the Braxtons on Netflix."

Another commenter wrote, "I'm looking forward to that, but what if you're in a long distance relationship like I am @tamarbraxton? That counts."

Tamar also made fans happy with another exciting announcement.

He announced that he would host a VH1 program called "To Catch a Beautician,quot;. Check out the last message Tamar shared with her fans below:

‘This is the show you want to see me on❤️ May 25 at 9 pm @ vh1 @ scout.productions so grateful 🙏🏼🔥’ Tamar captioned his post.

Porsha Williams is one of the fans who are showing support for Tamar these days. Many people showed love for Tamar and congratulated her on staying so busy these days.



