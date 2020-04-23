T.I.'s daughter, Deyjah Harris, deletes an Instagram account after revealing childhood & # 39; unhappy & # 39;

Instagram

The 18-year-old recently was candid on Instagram Stories about a past event that left her feeling traumatic, raising concerns among fans that she may have been sexually abused.

YOU.Deyjah Harris's daughter has left people most concerned about her emotional state after she revealed that she had an unhappy childhood. The 18-year-old closed her Instagram account a few days after having a question and answer session with her followers on the photo-sharing site.

Neither Deyjah nor her parents have given an explanation for why she abruptly wanted to take time off from social media. Her move comes a few days after she answered fan questions on the photo-sharing platform.

When someone asked him, "What is one thing you would say to your younger self?" Deyjah replied, "It doesn't sound dramatic but … I would say it's not his fault, nothing that happened to him is not her fault. I "would tell her I'm sorry because I know she is unhappy but I literally have no idea how to make her happy."

She continued: "However, I would tell him that no matter what happens, no one else is going to hurt you, they had to kill me to catch you." He continued cryptically sharing, "I'll say it someday. Rn is not the time. Not in today's society, lmaooo smh."

People automatically speculated whether she was abused or molested as a child. "It looks like she was abused or abused as a child," said one. "Someone touched that girl. I pray that it wasn't her father who seems to be obsessed with virginity," another speculated, while another commented, "She probably feels raped to begin with."

A fourth commenter chimed in: "I definitely understand that I am praying for his peace and happiness for him to return. He is very young." Someone else wished the best for the young man: "Prayers! Say what you need to say baby! You will be fine."